The Dwight Foster Public Library Genealogy Group meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at noon. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23, in the FCCU Community Room on the first floor of the library. This group offers suggestions on what has worked in research, useful sites for information and ways to organize what is found. There is a core group of researchers who are always willing to help newcomers or casual researchers. Members of the group have worked on personal genealogy, as well as, projects for family and school reunions.
‘Sandwich Generation’
Join staff of SSM Health to learn ways of coping with membership in the “Sandwich Generation.” If you are taking care of both children and aging parents, you are a member of this group. The presentation will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.15, in the Wisconsin Room on the second floor of the library.
October crafts
The library hosts a monthly gathering for individuals who like to knit, crochet or embroider. The group meets on the third Thursday in the Wisconsin Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m. which is Oct. 17. Our monthly Drop-In Craft Group will meet Thursday, Oct. 24, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This month the project is pointillism leaf art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.