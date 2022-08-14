The Generals and Merchants fought tooth and nail, both needing a victory to reach next week's section championship.
Stoughton punched its berth to the Home Talent League Southeast section finals by beating Fort Atkinson 4-1 in 13 innings at Jones Park on Sunday.
The game was everything one could ask for given the stakes with emotion from both sides and edge-of-your-seat drama as neither team scored for six consecutive innings before the 13th.
The Merchants loaded the bases with one away for Jason Brewer, who doubled home a pair of runs with a liner to left that brought home the go-ahead scores. Xavier Martinez was cut down advancing to third on the play for the second out of the frame. Kaden Milbauer followed with a run-scoring single for the final margin.
The Generals, who tallied 12 hits all of which were singles, went down in order versus Yo Herdenez in the 13th.
Herdenez earned the victory, tossing seven innings of four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts, two walks. Starter Ben Riffle was equally good, working six frames while permitting an earned run on eight hits with three strikeouts, two walks.
Stoughton scored on a two-out error by Fort shortstop Isaac Heederik in the third.
The Generals knotted it at 1 in the sixth on a one-out single to right by Chris Koepke.
From the seventh inning on, Fort went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position with five strikeouts. The Generals had the bases loaded with one away in the seventh and 12th innings but could not plate the winning score. Herdenez struck out Jay Rueth and Drew Dunkleberger swinging to end the 12th.
Generals starter JJ Curtis threw 128 pitches on eight frames. He permitted an earned run on six hits, striking out five with two walks. He gave way to Branden Zastrow, who allowed three earned on eight hits with three strikeouts in five innings in the loss.
Jake Hansen had a three-hit game for the Generals.
Stoughton travels to face Jefferson, which beat Cambridge 4-2, in next week's Southeast Section final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.