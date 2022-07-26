FORT ATKINSON — BKS Dental has announced the addition of Dr. Shalane Gerard to its Fort Atkinson-based practice.
Dr. Gerard will begin seeing patients this summer and anyone wishing to make an appointment with her may do so now.
Dr. Gerard was born and raised in Fort Atkinson, graduating from Fort Atkinson High school in 2011. She completed her undergraduate studies in Biology at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, receiving her B.S. in 2015. Dr. Gerard went on to receive her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Marquette University School of Dentistry in May of 2019. She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Wisconsin Dental Association, the Academy of General Dentistry, and the Jefferson County Dental Association.
During her dental education, Dr. Gerard was involved in several leadership positions. She was the student body secretary all four years at Marquette University School of Dentistry for the class of 2019. In addition, Dr. Gerard served as vice president chair for the Delta Sigma Delta dental fraternity and co-president for the Forensics Dental Society. Dr. Gerard volunteered her time at the Wisconsin Dental Association Mission of Mercy events as a student dentist and was a participating member of the Marquette University School of Dentistry ASDA local chapter.
With the addition of Dr. Gerard to the practice, the dental clinic will be able to expand its schedule of early morning and evening hours to better accommodate patients. Dr. Jeffrey Kind and Dr. Jennifer Stafford remarked that they were very excited to have this unique opportunity to welcome a Fort Atkinson native into their practice to better serve the needs of their patients. Dr. Michael Bender notes that even with Dr. Gerard’s arrival to the team, Dr. Kind, Dr. Stafford, and himself plan to maintain full patient schedules to keep pace with the varying needs of their patients.
Dr. Gerard currently resides in Edgerton with her husband Josh. Many members of the Fort Atkinson community may find they know Dr. Gerard through her involvement in the Main Street Dance Studio as a student graduate and past instructor. During her free time Dr. Gerard still enjoys dancing, but has also found she enjoys cycling, running, triathlons, baking, and spending time with family and friends.
