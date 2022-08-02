After 11 seasons leading Fort Atkinson's wrestling program, head coach Ryan Gerber resigned.
Gerber, who has been involved with Fort wrestling for 19 years, accepted the Associate Principal and Athletic Director position at Beaver Dam High School.
"Today marks one of the most difficult days of my professional and adult life as I formally step away from my position as teacher and coach in the School District of Fort Atkinson," Gerber said in a message posted to Twitter. "Today’s announcement comes as I’ve accepted the opportunity to be the Associate Principal and Athletic Director at Beaver Dam High School, a move that will take me into the professional ranks that I’ve aspired to for some time.
"While it’s been a professional goal of mine to move into a job such as this, it’s difficult leaving a place that has been a huge part of my life. The Fort Atkinson community took a chance on me so many years ago, first as a coach, then as a teacher, and then as a Head Coach and Associate Athletic Director. I’ll never forget that and will always feel appreciative for the support I felt.
"Specifically as a coach, the relationships I’ve made, the impact the kids and families have had on me, and the enjoyment and pleasure of being a coach here is something that I’ll never forget, nor would I ever take back. I’ve long said that being a Head Coach here, of this program, was the most important job I ever had, and I believe that.
"I think back to the opportunities Frank Weiss, Terry Kramer, Sam Rodriguez, and Tom McCulloch gave me as a young college kid and wonder where I’d be if they hadn’t taken me under their wing. Thanks fellas for supporting me! I think back to the families that treated me so well and treated me like one of their own family members, thank you!
"There are so many families that have shown me love and support and many who I’ve stayed close with long after their sons and/or daughters have left the program; I won’t try to name them all but know that that love and respect you showed me was always felt and I hope I’ve reciprocated it. I do need to specifically mention the Foerster family who had my back and has boosted me up when I needed it most, thank you!
"You certainly didn’t need to take me in but it was your sign of approval that got me firmly settled here in Fort. I think back to all of the coaches that I’ve worked with, some of them I got to know as adults, others, I knew when they were middle schoolers; you guys don’t realize how much you’ve meant to me!
"Finally, and most importantly, what makes today’s decision so difficult, the kids in the room - managers and wrestlers - you, by far, were the best part of the job! I know I haven’t been the easiest person to be around all the time, and I know I wasn’t the most popular person each night at practice, after practice, before practice, heck, throughout the season, but guys, everything I had is everything you got.
"When I took over the program, my overall goal was to improve the program and give you guys the opportunities that I had as an athlete; to help you experience the highs that I was able to. Everything I did was with the program in mind - it’s not about me, it’s about you and the program. It was important to me, for instance, to have a Fort wrestler at the State tournament every year because it signaled that our program had taken that step of competitiveness that ultimately would blossom into even more.
"I feel like, as I exit, we’re in a better place than where we were and you’re all responsible for that. I couldn’t leave this statement alone if I didn’t mention the group that started it all - the group I said over and over wouldn’t get the credit but would be the foundation of it all - Cody Foerster, Kyle Young, Sean and Seth Staude, and Cory Schuerman - you guys made this all possible, being there from the beginning; thank you.
"As I close I just want to say that it’s been the greatest joy in my life to be responsible for this program. I love this program and always will and wish it nothing but the best in the years ahead. I sincerely hope that you’ve all gotten as much out of this time as I have and know that while I will be leaving for a different job, that I’ll always be a Blackhawk at heart."
