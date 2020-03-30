Editor’s note: This is the second of four stories on the Jefferson schools’ move to online education this week in the wake coronavirus-necessitated closures.
JEFFERSON — The possibility of distance learning always had been a far-out thing for Barb Johnson, director of curriculum and instruction for the School District of Jefferson.
District planners knew not every Jefferson student had WiFi at home or good internet access, so even as districts in other areas of the country moved toward online learning to flatten the spread of the coronavirus, Jefferson educators hadn’t thought this would be a viable option for the local schools.
Furthermore, only some of the district’s teachers had training on how to deliver learning this way.
Then came March 13. The district, heading into spring break, just had extended its break another week, and the coronavirus pandemic was looming nearer.
“Before that, I didn’t take it seriously,” Johnson acknowledged. “I feel kind of bad about that.”
That’s when Jefferson Superintendent Mark Rollefson came into her office and asked about distance learning, saying, “Barb, how possible is this?”
It just happened that day that Johnson took part in a regular meeting with area curriculum and instruction directors -on this occasion held virtually. Pandemic planning was one of the items on the agenda, and as it turned out, everything else wound up being wiped off the slate to make that the sole focus of the meeting.
Speaking on the issue of digital learning were experts from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and Cooperative Educational Service Agency 2. With guidance from the state and the regional CESA organization, and looking to the example of schools in the state of Washington which had already been through this transition, Johnson felt the district could move ahead.
So as they headed to “spring break,” educators learned they’d be retooling their classes entirely for delivery online. Johnson acknowledged that pretty much everyone on staff did research throughout the break to see how this would work for their subject area and grade level.
It has been an unprecedented challenge, Johnson said, but she said she’s proud of the way everyone has jumped into the effort and cohesively come together to provide structure, continued learning opportunities and a sense of community despite the distance that separates the homebound students.
On March 18, the superintendent met virtually with all administraors, creating a plan to allow teachers to come in and pick up needed teaching materials.
Meanwhile, Johnson said, “The technology department had to work furiously fast to get all of the Chromebooks (small laptops provided by the school) ready. The elementary students had never previously been allowed to take them out of the classroom, while the middle-schoolers hadn’t been allowed to take theirs home.”
High-schoolers already had been advised to take their Chromebooks with them on spring break. Then during that week, the technology department prepared and sanitized more than 700 Chromebooks that had been for in-school-use only, adding cords so they could go home with families.
On March 20, families were invited to a carefully coordinated, sanitized drive-up service to pick up their children’s Chromebooks and, for upper-level students, their band instruments.
“It was a really long day for our principals and everyone who was working there, out in the rain and cold,” Johnson said.
On March 23, staff headed “back” from spring break, for school-specific virtual meetings to really go over the distance learning plan.
Teachers had March 23-27 to prepare what their classes would look like, with lots of virtual meetings to assure continuity for each grade.
“We met with the teachers in their levels — high school, middle school, elementary, all virtually, and those teams personalized their plans to their level,” Johnson said.
Meanwhile, Johnson was working behind the scenes to put together a learning management system online. High school students already find all of their class requirements and assignments and turn in work through Schoology, while the middle school uses Google Classroom.
But elementary instruction primarily has been delivered face-to-face and turned in on paper. The district wound up setting up the “Seesaw” system at the 4K-2 grade level, for families to be able to connect with teachers, find assignments and turn in work. The district extended Google Classroom for use by second- through eighth-graders, and Schoology was made available for students in the sixth-grade on up.
As they designed what online instruction would look like for the Jefferson schools, educators were careful to work together not to overload students or require them to spend too much time in front of a computer.
To be developmentally appropriate and to minimize students’ required “screen time,” the district determined that online work should take no more than an hour a day for students in 4-year-old kindergarten and first-grade, about two hours a day for second- through fifth-graders, about three -and-a-half hours a day for middle-schoolers and four hours for high-schoolers.
In addition, Johnson said, the district wanted to be cognizant of the heavy demand in certain households that might not have good connectivity, but which already might have a couple of parents forced to work from home, as well as children in various grades trying to connect to do schoolwork.
“We recommend all kids participate, but we can’t mandate it because we realize not everybody has access or a good Wi-fi connection. And not everyone is going to be able to participate based on what’s going on at home,” Johnson said.
Shifting instruction from in-person to online required a lot of changes on the part of teachers, and not just technological ones. Instructions must be clear, because teachers and students won’t always be communicating synchronously. The teachers were advised to use video if they could to communicate with students, and above all, to focus on the essentials.
The Jefferson district is committed to continuing to engage students with learning opportunities; however, and more than anything, she said, it’s important to maintain relationships with students during this challenging time.
Jefferson’s online instruction started Monday morning, March 30. Educators will be reaching out by phone to those families who are not participating to make sure they have everything they need and to try and overcome any barriers so everyone can participate.
“I’ve been hearing from teachers that they feel pretty well supported at this point,” Johnson said Sunday. “They’re ready to take on the challenge and they’re excited to reconnect with students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.