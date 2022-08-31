Dear Annie: I have been with my girlfriend for three years. She and her physically disabled son have lived with me for almost two years. I’ve been very unhappy in this relationship for a while now. I don’t think she treats me very well. She trashes my house and interrupts me every time I speak. Her jealousy is over the top. She smokes in the house and drops ashes all over my bed.

Another major issue is her drinking. She starts drinking hard alcohol in the middle of the afternoon. Any time we get together with my friends, she’s slurring her words and talking nonsense. She even drives around with a drink in the car, sometimes when her son is with her. I don’t want to sound superficial, but all the soda, alcohol and daily fast food has changed her appearance and made me lose physical attraction to her.

