The L-Cats rode theirs to a fourth regional title in as many seasons.
Asmus: Lake Mills did a good job taking away our penetrationt ot the rim. if we cant get to rim and have to start fishing for putback opportunities, they were gobbling up offensive rebounds to prevent second chance oppoirtunities. that was a major benefit on their behalve.
when you work with a group of kids like you have, everything is a faith-first opportunity. we have devotions and pray every game. working with these kids is an extension of the school to....a group of girls like this, the senior girls especially, came to work every day. 1 through 7 of those girls came to work every day. some kids didnt see the court as much as others but served valuable roles on the scout teams. they gave us main players valuable work in preparing for the teams we played. marin and jenna have been there since i started taking over varsity bball at lakeside. their leaderships, they were captains for two years, marin with her short range jump shot and leadership in the locker room and jenna her flat out impressive athleticism. all our seniors will be missed. those two have done a nice job creating a legacy for themselves. thank my assistant coach matt heckmann, last season. very valuable resource and his service to lakeside these last three years have been invaluable in our preparation as a team.
we competed all game long. we take pride in our defense. when you look at lake mills' schedule, we allowed the least amount of points they've scored all year long. it should be dually noted their defense was phenomonal in all three matchups. hats off to coach Lind and coach Rose, their fun guys to play against that i have a lot of respect for. i hope they keep climbing the latter and get to green bay. 16-10 is quite the accomplismnet we got a lot of wins in the second half season because we played a lot of tough teams early on.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.