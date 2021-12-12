WHITEWATER — Senior forward Aidyn Messmann scored 14 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 13 as Jefferson’s girls basketball team knocked off host Whitewater 48-40 to win its fifth consecutive game.
The Eagles (5-1, 5-0 RVC) led 25-13 at the break before the Whippets (1-6, 1-4) put forth a spirited charge in the second half, cutting the deficit to six points at one juncture down the stretch. Jefferson, which made only 13 field goals and battled foul trouble throughout, held on for a gritty league win on the road.
“Aidyn played almost the whole game and I thought she gutted it out,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “AJ we have to keep on the floor and can’t have her in foul trouble. A bright spot for us was Savannah Serdynski. She made a couple diving hustle plays. There was one that led to her scoring a basket and then she saved a possession by going after a ball that was going out of bounds.”
Johnson, who went 7-for-8 at the line, had three fouls in the first half and fouled out. Messmann went 8-for-12 at the stripe and junior forward Mackenzie Thom chipped in six points.
“You are going to have rough nights like this,” Peterson said. “It’s good to get a win on the road. We’ll flush this and get better from it. Have to give Whitewater and their coach Kristen Lippens credit for the game plan they had and how hard their kids fought throughout.”
Senior forward Gwen Truesdale scored a game-high 15 points for Whitewater, adding five rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and junior guard Jenna Pope added seven points, eight rebounds.
The Eagles host Beloit Turner on Thursday at 7 p.m., while the Whippets play at Edgerton on Thursday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 48, WHITEWATER 40
Jefferson 25 23 — 48
Whitewater 13 27 — 40
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Madden 1 2-3 4, Serdynski 2 1-3 5, Thom 3 0-0 6, Kaus 0 1-2 1, Messmann 3 8-12 14, Johnson 3 7-8 13, Helmink 1 2-6 5. Totals 13 21-34 48.
Whitewater — DePorter 0 2-2 2, Pope 2 3-4 7, Kopecky 1 2-2 5, Kilar 1 3-4 5, Navejas 1 2-2 4, Grosinske 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 5 4-8 15. 11 16-22 40.
Three-point goals — J (Helmink 1) 1; WW (Kopecky 1, Truesdale 1) 2.
Total fouls — J 19, WW 25.
Fouled out — J, Johnson.
FORT ATKINSON 72,
MONROE 38
MONROE — The Blackhawks’ 66-game conference losing streak that dates back to December 17, 2015 is officially over.
Junior guard Elly Kohl scored a game-high 22 points and senior guard Taylor Marquart added 21 as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team beat host Monroe 72-38 in a Badger Conference game on Friday.
The Blackhawks (3-3, 1-3 Badger) unofficially ended the skid last season with a win over Milton. However, no league season was held due to the pandemic, so the skid lived on for another season.
Fort had plenty to be pleased about on its long north-bound bus ride home, having knocked down 10 3-pointers and allowed just 18 second-half points.
“We did a good job turning Monroe over,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “In the fullcourt, we made it a priority to trap. Junior guard Taylor Jacobson is a three-year starter for Monroe who is athletic. We had a game plan for her. We got in transition and got easy hoops. Anytime you hit 10 3s, that’s going to help tremendously. Our defensive intensity was high.”
The Blackhawks closed the first half on a five-point run to pull ahead by 15 and eventually led by as many as 36 in the second half.
Kohl hit five 3-pointers and Marquart manned the middle of the team’s zone offense, helping facilitate the team’s attack.
“They went to zone and we let Taylor make plays for others,” Rajsich said. “Taylor had lots of steals and deflections that led to her getting to the rim. Elly was super aggressive and had some nice pull up jumpers. She did a nice job running the point.
“Today was a team win. We had a really good game plan and I thought we executed it well once we got rolling.”
Jacobson led the Cheesemakers (0-4, 0-4) with 15 points.
Fort’s junior varsity lost, 25-22.
The Blackhawks host Monona Grove on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 72, MONROE 38
Fort Atkinson 35 37 — 72
Monroe 20 18 — 38
Fort Atkinson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Riley 2 0-0 4, Rios 2 0-0 4, Belzer 1 0-0 3, Marquart 8 4-4 21, Wolfram 1 1-2 3, Burke 1 0-0 3, Christiansen 2 0-0 6, Kohl 6 5-6 22, Neste 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 10-12 72.
Monroe — Martinez 1 0-0 3, Conway 2 0-0 5, Jacobson 5 3-5 15, Douglas 1 0-0 2, Golembiewski 1 0-0 2, Leuzinger 0 2-2 2, Ambrose 2 3-4 8, Bartholf 0 2-2 2, Wunschel 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 11-15 38.
Three-point goals — FA (Kohl 5, Christiansen 2, Marquart 1, Belzer 1, Burke 1) 10; M (Martinez 1, Conway 1, Ambrose 1) 3.
Total fouls — FA 16, M 11.
PALMRYA-EAGLE 49,
JOHNSON CREEK 31
PALMYRA — Senior guard Kyler Koutsky led all scorers with 23 points as Palmyra-Eagle’s girls basketball team defeated Johnson Creek 49-31 in a Trailways South game on Friday.
Palmyra-Eagle (3-4, 3-1 in conference) trailed 25-22 at halftime, then held the visiting Bluejays to just six points in the second half.
Koutsky scored 12 of her points in the second half. Junior forward Molly Nettesheim added seven of her 10 points after the break for the Panthers.
Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a team-high 14 points before fouling out for Johnson Creek (3-3, 2-1).
Palmyra-Eagle travels to face Parkview on Thursday.
PALMRYA-EAGLE 49, JOHNSON CREEK 31
Johnson Creek 25 6 — 31
Palmyra-Eagle 22 27 — 49
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-2 3, Budig 3 1-4 8, Swanson 4 6-11 14, Patterson 0 1-2 1, Burke 0 1-2 1, Vallo 0 3-6 3, Walk 0 0-4 0 Totals 8 12-31 31
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Koss 1 0-0 2, Calderon 1 0-0 3, K. Koutsky 10 1-2 23, Cowsert 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 0 0-1 0, T. Koutsky 2 0-0 6, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-2 10 Totals 20 2-5 49
Three-point goals — JC (Whitehouse, Budig), PE (Calderon, K. Koutsky 2, Cowsert, T. Koutsky 2, Mo. Nettesheim)
Total fouls — JC 12, PE 20
Fouled out — JC (Swanson)
JOHNSON CREEK 32, ALMOND-BANCROFT 31
WISCONSIN DELLS — Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team improved to 4-3 with a 32-31 win over Almond-Bancroft at the Just A Game Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon.
Senior guard Lexi Swanson led the Bluejays with 16 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Senior guard Hannah Budig added seven points, four rebounds and nine steals for the Bluejays, who play at Dodgeland tonight.
JOHNSON CREEK 32, ALMOND-BANCROFT 31
Johnson Creek 15 17 — 32
Almond-Bancroft 9 22 — 31
Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 0 1-2 1, Budig 3 1-2 7, Swanson 4 6-9 16, Patterson 3 0-3 6, Schmidt 1 0-0 2 Totals 11 8-16 32
Almond-Bancroft (tp) — Meddaugh 11, Newby 3, Lamb 8, Stiles 5, Dernbach 4 Totals 31
Three-point goals — JC (Swanson 2)
Total fouls — JC 14
Fouled out — JC (Budig)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.