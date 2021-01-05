Tyla Staude knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 17 points, but it was not enough as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team fell to Sauk Prairie, 51-38, in a nonconference game Tuesday at Fort Atkinson High School.

Junior guard Taylor Marquart — who finished with eight points — was the only other Blackhawk besides Staude to score more than three points.

SAUK PRAIRIE 51, FORT ATKINSON 38

Sauk Prairie 33 18 — 51

Fort Atkinson 20 18 — 38

SAUK PRAIRIE (fg ft-fta pts) — Klemn 1 0-0 2; N. Breunig 9 0-0 19; O. Breunig 0 1-2 1; Holler 3 0-0 6; Marquartd 3 5-5 13; Hortuig 4 0-0 8; Braund 1 2-4 4; Paulhner 1 0-0 2; M. Breunig 1 0-0 2

FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 0 2-2 2; Belzer 1 0-0 3; Staude 6 1-2 17; Burke 1 1-1 3; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Jacobsen 0 2-6 2; Wolfram 1 0-0 2.

3-pointers: FA 6 (Belzer, Marquart, Staude 4). Total fouls: SP 14, FA 12.

Palmyra-Eagle 57, Heritage 47

BROOKFIELD — Ally Fredrick, Ally Czeshinski and Josie Kysely combined for 43 points in the Panthers’ nonconference win on Tuesday.

Fredrick paced Palmyra with 17 points, while Czeshinski and Kysely both ended with 13 points each.

Marshall 45, Lakeside 31

LAKE MILLS — The shots just weren’t falling for the Lakeside Lutheran Tuesday night in a 45-31 loss to top-ranked Marshall.

“We tried to be a little bit more patient and looked for good shots and when we did get open shots, there were a lot of in-and-outs,” said Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus.

Division 1 recruits Anna Lutz (22) and Laura Nickel (19) combined for all but four of the Cardinals’ (10-1) points.

Jenna Shadoski, Ava Stein and Claire Liddicoat each scored five to lead the Warriors (5-4).

MARSHALL 45, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 31

Marshall 26 19 — 45

Lakeside Lutheran 18 13 — 31

Marshall (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 10 2-3 22, Andrews 1 0-1 2, Rateike 1 0-0 2, Nickel 9 1-4 19. Totals — 21 3-4 45.

Lakeside Lutheran — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Heckmann 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 1 0-0 2, Shadoski 2 0-0 5, Stein 2 1-2 5, Liddicoat 2 0-0 5, Neuberger 2 0-2 4, Riesen 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 0-0 2. Totals — 13 1-4 31.

3-point goals — M 0; LL 4 (Slonaker 1, Heckmann 1, Shadoski 1, Liddicoat 1). Total fouls — M 7; LL 12.

Heights 44, Cambridge 40

CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter had 13 points, but the Blue Jays fell short against Wisconsin Heights at home Tuesday.

Kayla Roidt added nine points for Cambridge in the nonconference loss.

