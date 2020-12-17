JEFFERSON — Senior Ainsley Howard and sophomore Ayianna Johnson both backed up 20-point plus performances by combining for 36 points as the Jefferson girls basketball team picked up a 58-23 Rock Valley Conference home win over Big Foot on Thursday.
Howard finished with a game-high 19 points — including five 3-pointers — while Johnson scored 11 of her 17 points in the second half to help Jefferson (6-0, 6-0 RVC) stay undefeated on the season.
The Eagle defense once again flexed its muscles, surrendering 13 points in the first half and just 10 after halftime. Big Foot made seven field goals on the night.
JEFFERSON 58, BIG FOOT 23
Big Foot 13 10 — 23
Jefferson 23 35 — 58
BIG FOOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Harvey 2 0-2 6; Bauman 1 0-0 2; Larson 2 3-4 9; Gillingham 1 1-2 3; Wilson 1 1-2 3. Totals 7 5-10 23.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 3; Messmann 2 2-4 6; Howard 6 2-2 19; Dearborn 1 0-4 3; Helmink 0 4-6 4; Johnson 6 5-6 17; Mattke 0 1-2 1; Magner 1 0-0 3; Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 14-26 58.
3-point goals: BF 4 (Harvey 2, Larson 2); J 8 (Madden, Howard 5, Dearborn, Magner). Total fouls: BF 17, J 10.
