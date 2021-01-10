JEFFERSON — Jefferson turned in another stellar defensive performance as the Eagles defeated Burlington, 45-26, in a nonconference girls basketball game on Saturday.
Senior guard Ainsley Howard and sophomore forward Ayianna Johnson both scored 10 points for Jefferson — who moved to 10-0 with the victory.
The Eagles dominated the first half as Jefferson led 26-6 at the break. Burlington recorded just nine made field goals on the day.
JEFFERSON 45, BURLINGTON 26
Burlington 6 20 — 26
Jefferson 26 19 — 45
BURLINGTON (fg ftm-fta pts) — San Felippo 1 0-0 3; Kransh 0 2-4 2; Reesman 1 0-0 3; Preusker 2 1-2 5; Teberg 1 0-0 2; Busch 1 0-0 3; Wright 1 0-0 3; Stoughton 1 1-4 3; Runekl 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-10 26.
JEFFERSON — Madden 1 0-0 3; Messmann 2 1-2 5; Howard 4 0-0 10; Dearborn 1 0-0 3; Helmink 2 0-0 5; Johnson 4 2-2 10; Peterson 2 0-2 4; Krause 0 1-2 1; Fox 2 0-2 4. Totals 18 4-11 45.
3-pointers: B 4 (San Felippo, Reesman, Busch, Wright), J 5 (Madden, Howard 2, Dearborn, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 11.
Lake Mills 58, DeForest 39
LAKE MILLS — Senior center Vivian Guerrero scored a game-high 16 points and senior guard Taylor Roughen chipped in 13 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team topped DeForest in a nonconference game Saturday night.
The L-Cats (13-1) led by five points at halftime before pulling away. Senior guard Julianna Wagner finished with nine and sophomore center Bella Pitta had eight as Lake Mills won its fourth straight game. Guerrero had 11 second-half points and Roughen scored eight points in the first half.
For DeForest (3-1), freshman guard Rylan Oberg tallied 14 points before fouling out and senior forward Grace Roth added 11.
LAKE MILLS 58, DeFOREST 39
Lake Mills 26 32 — 58
DeForest 21 18 — 39
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 4-4 13; Wagner 3 2-2 9; J. Pitta 2 0-0 4; Guerrero 7 1-2 16; Lamke 1 2-2 5; B. Pitta 3 2-3 8; Will 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 12-15 58.
DeFOREST — Compe 1 0-0 2; Roth 5 0-0 11; Pickhardt 0 0-2 0; Derlein 1 0-0 2; Schaeffer 2 0-1 5; Bartels 0 2-2 2; Oberg 5 4-5 14; Hahn 1 1-2 3. Totals 15 7-12 39.
3-point goals: LM 4 (Roughen 1, Wagner 1, Guerrero 1, Lamke 1); D 2 (Roth 1, Schaeffer 1). Total fouls: LM 15; D 16. Fouled out: Oberg.
Edgerton 51, Lakeside 41
EDGERTON — Kate Fox Gunderson scored 16 points and Abby Blum added 14 as Edgerton defeated the visiting Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team in a nonconference game on Saturday night.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz led Lakeside with 17 points, shooting 7 of 11 at the free throw line. Schuetz had 15 second-half points.
Senior guards Olyvia Uecker and Kylee Gnabasik scored six apiece for the Warriors, who have lost five straight and are now 5-6.
Edgerton (12-2) jumped ahead 25-12 at the halftime break, winning its fourth consecutive.
EDGERTON 51, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 41
Lakeside Lutheran 12 29 — 41
Edgerton 25 26 — 51
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 5 7-11 17; Gnabasik 2 1-2 6; Shadoski 1 0-0 3; Uecker 2 0-0 6; Liddicoat 1 0-0 2; Neuberger 1 0-0 2; Mlsna 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 8-13 41.
EDGERTON — Roman 2 2-2 6; Blum 5 2-2 14; Gunderson 4 7-10 16; Fox 2 3-4 8; Rusch 2 1-4 5; Zeimet 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 17-26 51.
3-point goals: LL 5 (Uecker 2, Shadoski 1, Gnabasik 1, Heckmann 1); E 4 (Blum 2, Gunderson 1, Fox 1). Total fouls: LL 23; E 16. Fouled out: M. Slonaker, Gnabasik, Uecker.
Cambridge 51, Deerfield 45
CAMBRIDGE — Mayah Holzhueter became the second straight Cambridge player to score 26 points as the Blue Jays defeated rival Deerfield on Saturday night.
Holzhueter lived at the line, going 12-15 from the charity stripe. Maggie Schmude was Cambridge’s second-leading scorer with eight points.
CAMBRIDGE 51, DEERFIELD 45
Deerfield 14 31 — 45
Cambridge 23 28 — 51
DEERFIELD (fg ftm-fta pts) — Winger 1 1-2 4; Eickhoff 1 2-2 4; Ezzell 5 0-0 10; Siewart 4 3-3 11; Brattlie 1 0-0 3; Haak 5 1-6 11; Fisher 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-13 45.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 1 0-0 2; Roidt 2 0-0 4; Holzhueter 6 6-15 26; Stenklyft 2 1-4 6; Schmude 2 4-9 8; Freeland 1 3-6 5. Totals 14 20-34 51.
3-pointers: D 2 (Winger, Brattlie), C 3 (Holzhueter 2, Stenklyft). Total fouls: B 18, C 15.
Belmont 59, Johnson Creek 36
BELMONT — Johnson Creek was downed by Belmont in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.
Edgewood 69, Fort Atkinson 42
FORT ATKINSON — The Blackhawks trailed by just three at halftime, but were only able to muster up 11 points in the second half as Fort Atkinson fell to Badger South Foe Madison Edgewood on Friday.
Blackhawk junior Taylor Marquart led the way with 13 points, while fellow junior Tyla Staude added 11 points, including three 3-pointers.
Fort Atkinson trailed 34-31 at the break, but were outscored, 35-11, in the second.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 69, FORT ATKINSON 42
Madison Edgewood 34 35 — 69
Fort Atkinson 31 11 — 42
MADISON EDGEWOOD (fg ft-fta pts) — Myers 1 1-2 3; Foley 1 0-0 2; Barth 2 4-4 9; Iglar 0 2-2 2; Deang 7 0-1 14; Grosse 5 1-1 13; Meriggioli 1 0-0 2; Lazar 12 0-0 24. Totals 29 8-10 69.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 2 0-0 5; Belzer 1 0-0 2; Marquart 5 1-2 13; Wolfram 1 1-1 3; Staude 4 0-0 11; Burke 1 0-0 2; Kohl 1 0-0 2; Neste 1 0-0 2; Jacobsen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 2-3 42.
3-point goals: ME 3 (Grosse 2, Barth 1); FA 6 (Staude 3, Marquart 2, Christiansen 1). Total fouls: ME 12; FA 10.
Lake Mills 65, Poynette 34
POYNETTE — Senior center Kayla Will scored a game-high 14 points and senior center Vivian Guerrero added 13 as the Lake Mills girls basketball team used a decisive first half to beat host Poynette in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The L-Cats led 45-16 at halftime and hit 11 3-pointers. Senior guard Taylor Roughen made four first-half 3s for her 12-point total and senior guard Julianna Wagner scored all 10 of her points before the break.
Will tallied 10 second-half points and Guerrero had 10 first-half points.
Lake Mills is No. 1 ranked, tied with Freedom, in the initial Associated Press Division 3 poll, marking the program’s first time atop the rankings.
LAKE MILLS 65, POYNETTE 34
Lake Mills 45 20 — 65
Poynette 16 18 — 34
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 4 0-0 12; Wagner 4 0-0 10; A. Wollin 2 0-0 6; J. Pitta 0 2-2 2; Guerrero 5 2-4 13; Lamke 2 0-0 6; Will 6 2-3 14. Totals 24 6-9 65.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 2 0-0 4; Walters 3 1-2 9; Chadwick 1 0-0 2; Wakefield 0 4-5 4; Bruchs 2 5-6 10; McGlynn 0 1-4 1; Meister 1 0-0 2; Wagner 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 11-19 34.
3-point goals: LM 11 (Roughen 4, Wagner 2, A. Wollin 2, Guerrero 1, Lamke 2); P 3 (Walters 2, Bruchs 1). Total fouls: LM 18; P 10. Fouled out: J. Pitta.
Belleville 61, Cambridge 57
CAMBRIDGE — Saveea Freeland poured in 26 points but it was not enough for the Blue Jays to take down Belleville in a nonconference game on Friday.
Freeland made eight field goals on the night and went 10-14 from the free-throw line. Mayah Holzhueter also had a big performance in the loss for Cambridge, scoring 17 points.
BELLEVILLE 61, CAMBRIDGE 57
Belleville 22 39 — 61
Cambridge 24 33 — 57
BELLEVILLE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Stampfl 7 6-8 20; Edge 2 0-0 5; Foley 5 2-6 12; Caskey 5 3-6 13; Winkers 1 0-0 2; Smith 3 3-5 9. Totals 23 14-27 61.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 3-4 3; Roidt 3 1-1 7; Holzhueter 5 7-11 17; Schmude 2 0-2 4; Freeland 8 10-14; 26. Totals 18 21-34 57.
3-pointers: B 1 (Edge), C 0 . Total fouls: B 18, C 16.
Palmyra-Eagle 55, Williams Bay 34
PALMYRA — Palmyra-Eagle earned a Trailways South victory over Williams Bay on Friday thanks to a pair of double-digit scorers.
Kyler Koutsky scored a game-high 14 points, while senior guard Ally Czeshinski scored 12 points off four 3-pointers for the Panthers.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 55, WILLIAMS BAY 34
Williams Bay 21 13 — 34
Palmyra-Eagle 29 26 — 55
WILLIAMS BAY (fg ftm-fta pts) — Higgins 5 3-9 13; Nolan 1 3-6 5; McClenaton 0 2-2 2; Cates 1 0-0 2; Brunson 3 1-2 10; Olson 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 9-19 34
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrcik 3 1-2 7; Czeshinski 4 0-0 12; Adsit 1 0-0 2; Calderon 2 2-2 7; Marton 2 0-0 4; Koutsky 7 0-1 14; Ma. Nettesheim 2 2-2 6; Mo. Nettesheim 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 5-9 55.
3-pointers: WB 3 (Brunson 3), PE 6 (Czeshinski 4, Calderon, Mo. Nettesheim). Total fouls: WB 16, PE 18.
Deerfield 46, Johnson Creek 36
JOHNSON CREEK — The Bluejays moved to 1-4 in the Trailways South with a conference defeat to Deerfield Friday at home.
