JEFFERSON — Ainsley Howard scored 22 points, including making four 3-pointers, and the lady Eagles improved to 14-1 with a 49-33 Rock Valley Conference victory over visiting Brodhead on Thursday.
Howard — a senior guard — also mixed in some layups to go along with the long ball to finish the night with eight made field goals.
Aidyn Messmann added 11 points for Jefferson, which led by eight by the break and pulled further away from there.
Madisyn Kail scored 15 points to lead Brodhead (9-3), which lost for the third time in four games.
JEFFERSON 49, BRODHEAD 33
Brodhead 19 14 — 33
Jefferson 27 22 — 49
BRODHEAD (fg ft-fta pts) — Yates 0 1-2 1, McNeece 1 0-0 3, Schwartzlow 0 0-2 0, Oliver 0 3-4 3, Kail 4 6-9 15, Moe 2 0-0 5, Hoesly 1 0-0 2, Dix 1 2-4 4. Totals 9 12-21 33.
JEFFERSON — Messmann 3 5-5 11, Howard 8 2-6 22, Dearborn 0 2-2 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Magner 0 1-2 1, Fox 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-16 49.
3-point goals: B 3 (McNeece, Kail, Moe), J 5 (Howard 4, Helmink). Total fouls: B 16, J 16. Fouled out: Kammerer.
Palmyra-Eagle 48, Deerfield 44
PALMYRA — Palmyra-Eagle captured the Trailways South Conference title as the Panthers took down Deerfield Thursday at home.
Palmyra-Eagle (7-5, 4-0 Trailways South) were led by Ally Fredrick's 14 points. Molly Nettesheim added 10 points in the victory.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 48, DEERFIELD 44
Deerfield 11 33 — 44
Palmyra-Eagle 18 30 — 48
DEERFIELD (fg ftm-fta pts) — Bickhoff 0 1-2 1, Berge 1 0-0 3, Ezzell 1 0-0 2, Siewart 4 2-5 12, Birattlie 4 0-0 11, Haak 5 3-5 13.
PALMYRA-EAGLE — Fredrick 5 4-5 14, Czeshinski 0 3-5 3, Koutsky 4 0-0 9, Kysely 1 0-0 2, Coswert 2 0-0 6, Ma. Nettesheim 1 1-4 4, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-1 10.
3-pointers: D 6, PE 5 (Koutsky, Cowsert 2, Ma. Nettesheim, Mo. Nettesheim). Total fouls: D 17, PE 15.
Johnson Creek 63, St. Francis 21
JOHNSON CREEK — Lexi Swanson posted a unique triple-double as the Bluejays cruised by St. Francis in a nonconference home game on Thursday.
Swanson recorded 32 points, 13 rebounds and 11 steals. Brittany Rue added a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
Evansville 61, Whitewater 58
EVANSVILLE — Blue Devils freshman Ava Brandenburg scored a career-high 28 points, and Evansville rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit.
Brandenburg scored 16 of her points in the first half to keep her team in the game.
Maria Messling scored nine of her 11 and Sydney Hazard had all of her nine during the Blue Devils’ second-half rally.
Evansville (5-9) needed just about every single one of those points as Whitewater senior Kacie Carollo poured in 31.
Carollo, who will play for UW-Whitewater, scored 21 in the second half, and Danielle DePorter added 11 for the Whippets (5-10).
EVANSVILLE 61, WHITEWATER 58
Whitewater 33 25 — 58
Evansville 25 36 — 61
WHITEWATER (fg ftm-fta pts) — Skindingsrude 1 0-0 3, Kilar 1 6-8 9, Carollo 10 8-10 31, DePorter 4 0-0 11, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 14-20 58.
EVANSVILLE — Hazard 3 3-7 9, Hermanson 1 0-0 2, Tofte 3 0-0 6, Dobbs 2 0-0 5, Brandenburg 11 2-2 28, Messling 3 5-8 11. Totals 23 10-17 61.
3-point goals: W 8 (Carollo 3, DePorter 3, Skindingsrude, Kilar), E 5 (Brandenburg 4, Dobbs). Total fouls: W 17, E 14. Fouled out: Skindingsrude.
