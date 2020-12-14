WHITEWATER — Jefferson raced to a 36-19 halftime lead and held on to defeat Whitewater, 64-50, behind 23 points from Ayianna Johnson and 21 from Ainsley Howard in a Rock Valley Conference girls basketball game on Monday.
The Eagles moved to 5-0 overall and 5-0 in the Rock Valley Conference standings with the win.
Senior UW-Whitewater commit Kacie Carollo scored 21 points in the loss for the Whippets.
“Great overall team effort tonight,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “The girls played with high energy and passion. We didn’t slow down Carollo, but that is an extremely tough task.”
Johnson finished with nine field goals and went 5-7 from the free-throw line for the Eagles. Howard connected on six field goals, including four from beyond the arc and also went 5-7 from the stripe.
Josie Peterson added six points for Jefferson.
JEFFERSON 64, WHITEWATER 50
Jefferson 36 28 — 64
Whitewater 19 31 — 50
Jefferson (fg-ftm-pts) — Madden 1-0-2, Messmann 1-3-5, Howard 6-5-21, S. Peterson 0-1-1, Dearborn 1-0-2, Helmink 2-0-4, A. Johnson 9-5-23, J. Peterson 2-2-6. Totals — 22-16-64
Whitewater (fg-ftm-pts) — Skindingsrude 1-2-5, Kilar 1-3-5, Carollo 8-6-27, DePorter 2-1-6, Juoni 0-2-2, Truesdale 1-1-3, Linos 1-0-2. Totals — 13-17-50
3-point goals — J 4 (Howard 4), W 5 (Carollo 3, Skindingsrude, DePorter). Free throws missed — J 11, W 5. Total fouls — J 18, W 16
Palmyra-Eagle 69, Johnson Creek 31
JOHNSON CREEK — The Palmyra-Eagle press helped the Panthers race out to an early lead and cruise to a 69-31 Trailways South victory over host Johnson Creek in a girls basketball game on Monday night.
The Bluejays (0-6, 0-2 Trailways South) scored the first two points of the game, but the Panthers (1-3, 1-0) rattled off the next 17 points thanks to a high-pressure press.
Johnson Creek was able to balloon that advantage to 44-16 by halftime.
Junior guard Kyler Koutsky led the Panthers with a game-high 16 points. Senior guard Ally Czeshinski added 13 points for Palmyra-Eagle and fellow senior guard Ally Fredrick recorded nine points.
Junior guard Lexi Swanson had a team-high 15 points for Johnson Creek. Sophomore guard Trinity Vallo had six points.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 69, JOHNSON CREEK 31
Palmyra-Eagle 44 25 — 69
Johnson Creek 16 15 — 31
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 4 0-0 9, Czeshinski 6 0-0 13, Adsit 1 0-0 2, Calderon 1 0-0 2, Martens 2 0-0 4, Koutsky 8 0-0 16, Kysely 2 2-4 6, Cowsert 1 0-0 3, Ma. Nettesheim 2 2-2 6, Mo. Nettesheim 4 0-0 8
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Budig 0 1-2 1, Swanson 6 2-4 15, Rue 2 1-3 5, Vallo 2 1-2 6, Walk 2 0-0 4
3-point goals — PE 3 (Fredrick, Czeshinski, Cowsert), JC 2 (Swanson, Vallo). Total fouls — PE 14, JC 9
Lake Mills 65, Country Lutheran 45
HARTLAND — Sophomore center Bella Pitta scored a game-high 15 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team won its seventh straight game, defeating host Lake Country Lutheran 65-45 on Monday.
Senior guards Ava Wollin (14 points) and Taylor Roughen (12 points) also scored in double figures for the L-Cats (7-0). Wollin hit four 3-pointers.
“Ava Wollin had a good night, Taylor played well and Bella played well off the bench,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Midway through the first half we locked in defensively. We played well through contact tonight.”
Senior center Kayla Will finished with nine points and freshman guard Emily Wollin had eight points.
“We’re happy to get out of there with a 20-point win on the road,” Siska said. “Without (Hannah) Lamke again tonight, we had some kids coming off the bench and contributing. This was another team effort.
LAKE MILLS 65,
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 45
Lake Mills 33 32 — 65
Lake Country 24 21 — 45
LAKE MILLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Roughen 5 1-2 12, A. Wollin 4 2-4 14, J. Pitta 2 0-0 4, Guerrero 1 1-2 3, B. Pitta 6 3-6 15; Will 4 1-1 9, E. Wollin 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 8-15 65.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Mueller 2 1-2 6, Cleary 1 1-2 3, S. Bachmann 3 0-0 8, H. Bachmann 2 0-0 6, Wangerin 3 1-2 8, Hahm 0 1-2 1, Brophy 1 4-4 7, Hirt 1 4-5 6. Totals 13 12-17 45.
3-point goals: LM 7 (A. Wollin 4, Roughen 1, E. Wollin 2); LCL 7 (Mueller 1, S. Bachmann 2, H. Bachmann 2, Wangerin 1, Brophy 1). Total fouls: LM 16; LCL 19. Fouled out: LCL: Cleary.
