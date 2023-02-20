LAKE MILLS — Bella Pitta scored 22 points on her Senior Day, propelling host Lake Mills past Columbus 53-44 as the L-Cats capped an unbeaten season in Capitol North play on Saturday.
The L-Cats (22-2, 10-0 in conference) clung to a 26-25 halftime lead, in part because junior Sophia Guerrero nailed three 3s, scoring all nine of her points, before the break.
Junior Taylor Wollin connected on three triples after halftime, finishing with 12 points.
“Towards the end of the game, we had nice stops on defense and clutch baskets,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. “It’s any given girl any given night who can step up for us and score. We told Sophia without her 3s in the first half, we don’t win this game. Bella, as always, allowed us to get some open shots because they were so worried about her catching the ball near the basket.
“I told the girls to get ready for Columbus. They’re senior heavy, at full strength now and wanted to beat us pretty bad. We knew it’d be a fight. We are happy to come out on the winning side. Columbus played hard and played good defense.”
Junior Emily Wollin added eight points and Pitta scored 11 in each half, joining Kenzie Nielsen, Jenna Hosey and Ryleigh Kulow as players honored on Senior Day.
“It’s crazy to think about how good of a high school career some of these seniors had,” Lind said. “This season was the program’s fifth conference title in a tough conference. These seniors are great leaders and great teammates. They support each other, including the JV players, and make practices fun.
“In the summer during open gyms, they led it on their own. The seniors are very high-character people. They’ll go on to do very good things. A big thank you to coaches and seniors for making it a fun regular season.”
Second-ranked Lake Mills, which closed the regular season on a 13-game win streak and has a 10-0 home record, broke the school record for regular-season victories (20) set by the 2019-20 team.
The top-seeded L-Cats host eighth-seeded Berlin or ninth-seeded Ripon in a Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday. Lake Mills has won three straight regional championships.
LAKE MILLS 53, COLUMBUS 44
Columbus 25 19 — 44
Lake Mills 26 27 — 53
Columbus (fg fta-ftm pts) — Theilen 3 2-2 8, Ehlenbach 4 2-4 10, Kahl 1 0-0 2, Hayes 4 2-2 11, Boettcher 0 2-2 2, Dornaus 4 3-10 11. Totals 16 11-20 44.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 1 5-6 8, Nielsen 0 0-2 0, Burling 0 2-2 2, Guerrero 3 0-0 9, T. Wollin 4 1-2 12, Pitta 9 3-6 22. Totals 17 11-18 53.
3-point goals — CO (Hayes 1) 1; LM (T. Wollin 3, Guerrero 3, E. Wollin 1, Pitta 1) 8.
Total fouls — CO 16, LM 16.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, POYNETTE 43
POYNETTE — Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team capped the regular season on a three-game winning streak by defeating host Poynette 46-43 on Friday.
The Warriors’ Katie de Galley hit the tie breaking free throw with 34.9 seconds left. She missed her second try but Jenna Shadoski grabbed the board, got fouled and hit both to up Lakeside’s lead to 43-40.
On the other end, Shadoski stuffed a jumper attempt by Hadley Walters, who scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed the ball out of the air and was fouled with 22.5 seconds to go. Shadoski, who scored 13 points, went 9 of 10 at the stripe and grabbed seven rebounds, hit both to give the Warriors (15-9, 7-3 in conference) a two-possession lead.
Lakeside’s Ava Heckmann added 10 points and Ava Stein recorded 14 boards.
“We are happy to finish the conference season at 7-3,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “It exceeds our expectations and the preseason predictions.”
“In the first half, we got into a bit of foul trouble. Jenna and Ella Schuetz both had to sit because of foul trouble. We were able to weather the storm and compete hard all game long. I was proud of my girls and their effort tonight, seeing them play their last conference and regular season game.
“Ava Heckmann gave us some nice production with some valuable defense and a much-needed three-point shot in the second half. Ava Stein only had four points but she did fulfill her role, collecting a game-high 14 rebounds.”
Fourth-seeded Lakeside, which has won 10 of its last 12 dating back to early January, hosts fifth-seeded Wautoma or 12th-seeded Mayville in a regional semifinal on Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
“We are taking nothing for granted,” Asmus said. “From here on out, it’s one game at a time. We’re just trying to get to one every night. Our kids are looking forward to the playoffs. With a little bit of sickness and mild injuries, we’re hoping to heal up and compete next week.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, POYNETTE 43
Lakeside 20 26 — 46
Poynette 20 23 — 43
Lakeside Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) — de Galley 2 2-6 6, Shadoski 2 9-10 13, Schuetz 1 1-4 3, Heckmann 4 1-1 10, Cody 3 0-0 6, Riesen 1 2-4 4, Stein 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 15-25 46.
Poynette — Walters 8 2-4 19, Theis 1 0-0 2, Woodward 1 0-0 3, La Sarge 2 2-2 6, Gavinski 0 3-4 3, LaPacek 4 1-2 10. Totals 16 8-12 43.
3-point goals — LL (Heckmann 1); P (Woodward 1, LaPacek 1, Walters 1) 3.
Total fouls — LL 11, P 21.
Fouled out — P: La Sarge.
CAMBRIDGE 59, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
MAZOMANIE — The Cambridge girls basketball team beat host Wisconsin Heights 59-41 in an early playoff preview on Friday to conclude the regular season.
Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 23 points. Senior Kayla Roidt added 12 points, while sophomore Megan Bernhardt scored 11. Junior Saveea Freeland recorded eight points for the Blue Jays (15-8, 8-2 in conference), who finish second to New Glarus in the Capitol South standings.
The fifth-seeded Blue Jays and the 12th-seeded Vanguards square off for the third time in as many games in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal at CHS on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 59, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
Wisconsin Heights (tp) — Geishirt (5), Kalscheuer (1), VanRiper (6), Acker (3), Payne (11), Teela (5), Severson (2), Kalschever (8). Totals 41.
Cambridge — Roidt (12), Thompson (1), Bernhardt (11), Schneider (2), Freeland (8), Stenklyft (23). Totals 59.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 53, WILLIAMS BAY 40
PALMYRA — Junior guard Lainey Fredrick scored a career-high 22 points, propelling host Palmyra-Eagle past Williams Bay 53-40 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.
Fredrick had 20 first-half points for the Panthers (11-10, 6-4 in conference), who led 35-20 at the break.
Tatum Calderon chipped in nine of her 13 points after half for Palmyra-Eagle, which finishes tied with Johnson Creek in the league standings behind unbeaten champion Deerfield.
Fifth-seeded Palmyra-Eagle hosts 12th-seeded Fall River in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal tonight at 7 p.m.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 53, WILLIAMS BAY 40
Williams Bay 20 20 — 40
Palmyra-Eagle 35 18 — 53
Williams Bay (fg fta-ftm pts) — McKean 0 1-2 1, Higgins 1 2-6 4, Rees 0 1-2 1, McClenathan 4 2-2 10, Cates 3 0-0 9, Schnobel 0 0-1 0, Bronson 4 0-0 11, Olson 1 2-4 4. Totals 13 8-17 40.
Palmyra-Eagle — Fredrick 9 2-2 22, Calderon 3 7-9 13, Covarrubias 1 1-2 4, Koss 1 1-6 3, Taylor 1 1-2 4, Koutsky 1 1-3 1, Nettesheim 3 0-2 6. Totals 18 13-26 53.
3-point goals — WB (Bronson 3, Cates 3) 6; PE (Fredrick 2, Covarrubias 1, Taylor 1) 4.
Total fouls — WB 18, PE 13.
CLINTON 67, WHITEWATER 57
WHITEWATER — Jayden Nortier poured in 28 points, leading visiting Clinton past Whitewater 67-57 in Rock Valley girls basketball on Friday.
Nortier had 15 first-half points, including three 3s as the Cougars (10-13, 8-10 in conference) built a 38-27 lead at the break.
Mayte Navejas led three Whippets in double figures with 16 points, including 10 before half. Danielle DePorter scored all 12 of her points from beyond the arc and Cali Kopecky tallied eight of her 10 after halftime. Navejas hit three 3s for the Whippets (5-19, 4-14), who hit 11 times from 3-point range.
Tenth-seeded Whitewater plays at seventh-seeded Clinton in a Division 3 regional semifinal tonight at 7 p.m.
CLINTON 67, WHITEWATER 57
Clinton 38 29—67
Whitewater 27 30—57
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Wellnitz 2 1-1 6, Mueller 3 2-5 8, Nortier 10 4-8 28, Bobolz 2 5-6 9, Roehl 3 5-7 11, Shinkus 2 1-4 5. Totals: 22 18-31 67.
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—DePorter 4 0-0 12, Kopecky 5 0-0 10, Kilar 2 0-0 5, Amundson 1 1-2 4, Gillette 6-6 6, Navejas 6 1-2 16, Martin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8-10 57.
3-pointers: Clinton 5 (Nortier 4, Wellnitz), Whitewater 11 (DePorter 4, Navejas 3, Kopecky 2, Kilar, Amundson). Fouled out: Kilar, Grosinske. Total fouls: Clinton 12, Whitewater 19.
DEERFIELD 61, JOHNSON CREEK 30
JOHNSON CREEK — Moli Haak scored a game-high 12 points, Kylee Linigro added 11 and Deerfield capped a perfect run through the Trailways South in girls basketball by beating host Johnson Creek 61-30 on Friday.
Emmerson Drobac added 10 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and Steffi Siewert chipped in eight points for the Demons (19-3, 10-0 in conference), who led 32-17 at the break and have won seven consecutive.
Dominique Patterson led the Bluejays (13-10, 6-4) with 11 points and Trinity Vallo added 10.
Johnson Creek finished tied with Palmyra-Eagle for second in the league, also having secured the program’s first winning season and most victories in a campaign since the 2007-08 season while winning 10-plus games in back-to-back years.
Fourth-seeded Johnson Creek hosts 13th-seeded Catholic Central in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal tonight at 7 p.m.
DEERFIELD 61, JOHNSON CREEK 30
Deerfield 32 29 — 61
Johnson Creek 17 13 — 30
Deerfield (fg fta-ftm pts) — Winger 3 0-1 6, Fankhauser 1 0-0 3, Lonigro 5 0-0 11, Siewert 4 0-0 8, Drobac 3 1-2 10, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 5 2-2 12, Fischer 3 0-2 6, Lasack 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 3-7 61.
Johnson Creek — Whitehouse 0 1-2 1, Patterson 4 3-7 11, Rue 2 3-9 4, Vallo 2 4-5 10, J. Fincutter 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 8-17 30.
3-point goals — D (Drobac 3, Fankhauser 1, Linigro 1, Brattlie 1) 6; JC (Vallo 2) 2.
Total fouls — D 15, JC 9.
Fouled out — D: Haak.
