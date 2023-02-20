LAKE MILLS — Bella Pitta scored 22 points on her Senior Day, propelling host Lake Mills past Columbus 53-44 as the L-Cats capped an unbeaten season in Capitol North play on Saturday.

The L-Cats (22-2, 10-0 in conference) clung to a 26-25 halftime lead, in part because junior Sophia Guerrero nailed three 3s, scoring all nine of her points, before the break.

Load comments