Lexi Swanson
Johnson Creek senior guard Lexi Swanson was voted Player of the Year in Trailways South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently. Swanson led the league in scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

 Kevin Wilson

Swanson led the league in scoring average with 19.9 points per game on the boards with a league-best average of 10.6 rebounds per game. She also averaged 1.6 assists per game.

Junior forward Brittany Rue made the second team for the Bluejays.

Rue averaged 10 points and eight rebounds per game, good for second best on the team.

Palmyra-Eagle had four players recognized. Senior Kyler Koutsky made the first team. Freshman Teagan Koutsky and senior Madyson Nettesheim each made the second team. Junior Molly Nettesheim received honorable mention.

Teagan Koutsky led the Panthers in scoring average (10.2 points per game) and assists (2.0) and was second in rebounds (5.2). Molly Nettesheim led P-E on the boards with 7.3 rebounds per game and was second on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per game. Kyler Koutsky was third on the team in scoring (8.1 points per game) and was second in assists (1.9).

Deerfield won the Trailways South with a 12-0 record, followed by Palmyra-Eagle at 10-2, Johnson Creek at 8-4, Parkview at 6-6, Madison Country Day and Williams Bay each at 3-9 and Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 0-12.

TRAILWAYS SOUTH

First team

*Lexi Swanson, Johnson Creek, Sr.

Molli Haak, Deerfield, Jr.

Jenna Olin, Parkview, Sr.

Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield, Jr.

Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, Sr.

Megan Rockwell, ALCS/St. Ambrose, Sp.

Second Team

Kylee Lonigro, Deerfield, Sp.

Teagan Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, Fr.

Madyson Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, Sr.

Brittany Rue, Johnson Creek, Jr.

Cally Burrell, Parkview, Sr.

Ella Whinney, Country Day, Sr.

Ella Whiffen, Country Day, Jr.

Morgan Bronson, Williams Bay, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Grace Brattlie, Deerfield, Jr.

Molly Nettesheim, Palmyra-Eagle, Jr.

Margaret Higgins, Williams Bay, Jr.

Maria Pfeil, ALCS/St. Ambrose, Sr.

*Unanimous selection

