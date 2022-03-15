GIRLS BASKETBALL

Player of the year: Teagan Mallegni; Coach of the Year: Brian Kammerer, Brodhead; Co-assistant coaches of the year: Eric Oliver, Brodhead; Jossie Peterson, McFarland.

First team: Teagan Mallegni, soph., McFarland; Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead; Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Jayden Nortier, jr. Clinton; Sylvia Fox, jr., Edgerton; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Kiarra Moe, sr., Brodhead.

Second team: Elli Teubert, sr., Clinton; Ava Brandenburg, fr., Evansville; Maria Messling, jr., Evansville; Shannon Rusch, jr., Edgerton; Abby Blum, sr., Edgerton; Adrienne Kirch, jr., McFarland; Ava Dean, soph., McFarland.

Honorable mention: Lydia Larson, sr., Big Foot; Addison Yates, soph., Brodhead; Onnikah Oliver, sr., Brodhead; Tiana Roehl, jr., Clinton; Lauren Lindow, jr., East Troy; Amya Pluess, fr., East Troy; Hannah Zeimet, sr., Edgerton; Sydney Hazard, sr., Evansville; Aidyn Messmann, sr., JEfferson; Abby Helmink, sr., Jefferson; Elise Freeman, soph., McFarland; Chloe Goecks, sr., McFarland; Isabelle Adams sr., Turner; Nadilee Fernandez, jr., Turner; Kindyl Kilar, sr., Whitewater; Gwen Truesdale, jr., Whitewater

