we were up in the first half. put some subs in. no aj last 7 minutes of the first half. st. francis goes on a run. fell a part a little.
at the beginning of the second half we got fastbreak points and worked it inside to aj. we were also able to hit outside shots. in the first half, the outside shots weren't falling. things started clicking in the start of the second half and we started building a lead.
38 new record for aj. 36 for aj. we tried to be patient and work the ball around. we moved her around from low post to high post. fortunately, we were able to get their big girl in foul trouble early. aj then had a height advnaage on the rest of their team. we had quite a few fastbreak points that aj was the beneficiary of. we got it down the floor and she was the beneficiary of those fastbreak points. that's how she got a lot of her baskets.
we were surprised Shoreland gave et the game they did. we know shoreland has solid post player/guard we have to watch out for and they play good man to man defense. they're well coached and like to do backdoor cutting. we'll have to take care of the basketball. hopefully we're able to move the ball and play man to man. Shoreland has shown both zone and man on film, so well have to be ready for both.
aj did a great job finishing when she had the ball and did a nice job getting down the floor with the fastbreak. a lot of times she led the fastbreak.
im proud of our effort on defense. we held them under 40, which was a good effort on our part. i was happy with that.
