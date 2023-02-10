LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Jenna Shadoski led four players in double figures with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luther Prep 65-45 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Friday.

Sophomore guard/forward Ella Schuetz added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals, junior forward Ava Stein added 12 points, 12 rebounds and senior guard Marin Riesen chipped in 11 points for Lakeside Lutheran (14-9, 6-3 in conference).

