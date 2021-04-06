EDGERTON — The Eagles were the only sub-200 team at a season-opening Rock Valley Conference mini meet Tuesday at Towne Country Club in Edgerton.
Jefferson — led by Courtney Draeger and Payton Schmidt's 41s — finished first with a 184. Beloit Turner came in second with a 218. Cambridge came in seventh with a team score of 241.
Draeger and Schmidt were just two of four players to shoot in the 40s on Tuesday. Draeger — a state qualifier last season — finished with four pars on the day. Schmidt recorded three pars to go along with one birdie.
"We played extremely well overall," Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. "Courtney and Payton tied for medalist honors overall."
Cambridge's Lissy Pero led the Blue Jays with a 51, good for fifth overall. Golfing out of the No. 4 spot, Jefferson's Val Schamens carded a 47. That score was good for fourth.
"Val had her best-career round," Schmidt said. "We limited the big mistakes."
Ainsley Howard rounded out the Jefferson four with a 55. Lily Kammenick collected 63 strokes on the day for the Eagles.
Bella Hollis was second on the Cambridge roster Tuesday, shooting a 58. The Blue Jays also had scores from Mady Meyers (61) and Amerie Timler (71).
Team scores: Jefferson 184, Beloit Turner 218, McFarland 222, Clinton 225, Edgerton 233, Evansville 239, Cambridge 241.
