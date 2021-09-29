JANESVILLE — Fort Atkinson senior Natalie Kammer finished in a three-way tie for 10th place with a round of 91 to advance out of Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 girls golf regional held at Janesville Riverside Golf Course.
“Natalie played very solidly today,” Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. “She didn’t have her A game, but she manufactured her way around the course to get her a qualifying score. Very proud of her maintaining her composure and playing strategically to be able to make it to sectionals.”
The Blackhawks shot 427 as a team to place sixth with the top four schools and top four individuals not on qualifying teams advancing to Tuesday’s sectional competition to be held at The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.
Freshmen Lauren Wessels (110) and Liv Rue (112) and junior Rachel Edwards (114) also scored for Fort.
“As a team, I don’t think any of the girls were truly happy with their scores,” Shoup said. “No one played exceptionally well but at the same time, everyone held it together to have a solid score for themselves.
“There was an awful lot learned by the younger girls in today’s meet. I think they learned how to keep things together when you have a stressful and nervous situation messing with you. I really liked how they were able to bounce back after having a few bad holes to start with.”
Milton edged Kettle Moraine in a sudden-death playoff for first place after both teams shot 347. Janesville Craig (368) and Mukwonago (372) also advanced.
Kettle Moraine’s Jenna Anderson won the 37-person event with a two-under-par round of 69, edging Craig’s Mya Nicholson by a shot.
Team scores: Kettle Moraine 347, Milton 347, Janesville Craig 368, Mukwonago 372, Janesville Parker 390, Fort Atkinson 427, Elkhorn 434.
