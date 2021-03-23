Last season’s recap: Jefferson made the sectional meet and advanced one golfer to the WIAA Division 1 state meet.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Schmidt — who has coached the Eagles to three conference championships — will be in his sixth season with the team.
Top returners: Courtney Draeger was a state qualifier for Jefferson in 2019 and will be looking to make her fourth straight all-conference team as a senior. Draeger was in 59th place at the state meet after the first day.
“Having Courtney back will give us a huge advantage as she is one of the best players in the conference and just committed to Viterbo College next fall to play golf,” Schmidt said.
Seniors Ainsley Howard, Claire Beck and Val Schamens are all two-time letter winners for the Eagles.
Departing players: Jefferson lost Hailey Milbrath and Clara Ball, who were both three-time letter winners that were part of sectional-qualifying teams for Jefferson.
Freshman Payton Schmidt had a solid summer on the Wisconsin Junior PGA Tour and looks to form a nice one-two punch with Draeger.
Season thoughts: “We are looking forward to playing and competing for a conference championship,” Schmidt said. “We will be in Division 1 this spring instead of Division 2 due to only having one division this spring. We are definitely looking forward to that challenge.”
Cambridge
Last season’s recap: The Blue Jays dominated Rock Valley mini meets last season as Cambridge won the regular-season conference title. The team advanced its first-ever golfer to the state tournament in 2019.
Coach’s resume: In eight seasons with Cambridge Robert Pero has helped the Blue Jays to two conference championships and seven sectional appearances.
Top returners: Alyssa Pero and Kat Toepfer both enter this season with multiple years of varsity experience.
“This is their year to step out front and lead this team,” Pero said.
Departing players: Marry Hommen became the first-ever player in program history to advance to the Division 2 state meet last season. Aubrie Pero was nearly a state qualifier last season, while Hailee Sundquist finished with the third-best Cambridge score at sectionals in 2019. All three girls will need to be replaced in 2021.
“They leave huge holes on the squad,” Pero said. “This will be a rebuilding year with a lot of young talent.”
Season thoughts: “This will be a quick and exciting spring season,” Pero said. “We’re looking forward to watching our young team compete and improve as we have a bunch of fresh faces this year. The future is bright for Cambridge golf.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.