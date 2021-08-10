Jefferson
Last season’s recap: The Eagles won the Rock Valley and also took home the conference title tournament. Jefferson placed second at regionals to earn a spot at sectionals. No Eagle players were able to individually advance to the state tournament.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Schmidt enters his seventh season with Jefferson. He has helped the Eagles to four Rock Valley titles during his tenure.
Top returners: As a freshman, Payton Schmidt played her way into a playoff at sectionals for a state berth, but just fell short. Schmidt still impressed in her first season, earning Player of the Year honors in the Rock Valley. She also was an all-state honorable mention. Grace Behm, Lilly Kamenic, Ayianna Johnson, Anna Koehler, Riley Madden and Sam Reynolds also look to compete for varsity spots, according to Schmidt.
Incoming freshman Anikka Bilau also should be in the mix for varsity time.
Departing players: Courtney Draeger — a former state qualifier for the Eagles — will be the biggest loss for Jefferson. As a senior, Draeger was first-team Rock Valley and also was an all-state honorable mention. Other losses include Val Schamens (a first-team conference selection last year), Ainsley Howard (a second-team conference selection last year) and Claire Beck.
Season thoughts: “Looking forward to getting back to playing fall golf,” Schmidt said. “We will be very young as we graduated a lot of talent last season. I see us competing with Lakeside for another RVC title and hopefully we’ll grow and improve when the WIAA postseason comes around.”
Fort Atkinson
Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks finished eighth at a WIAA Division 1 regional last season.
Coach’s resume: Jerry Shoup — who has four years of coaching experiences — will be Fort Atkinson’s head coach this season.
Top returners: Natalie Kammer — who was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) in September — is coming into the 2021 season healthy, according to Shoup.
Kammer was a standout as a sophomore, but her junior season was cut short due to her health problems.
“Natalie Kammer is a senior, very good and will be playing No.1,” Shoup said. “She has gone through some very tough health problems and is healthy now. She is a tremendous leader as well as a golfer. Great positive person. Will be playing college golf.”
Rachel Edwards looks to slot in as the No. 2 golfer this year.
“She is a very hard worker that her work pays off on the course,” Shoup said. “She is definitely entrenched as the No. 2. Rachel has also taken over a lot of the leadership of the team as well.”
Departing players: The Blackhawks lose two golfers from last year’s team.
Season thoughts: “I know the team last year had a limited number of players on the team,” Shoup said. “I am absolutely thrilled to say that we have 12 girls on the team at this point. A good number of them are underclassmen that are very eager to learn the game.”
