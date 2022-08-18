Girls golf: Aug 18, 2022 24 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MILTON --STOUGHTON SCRAMBLE STOUGHTON -- Fort Atkinson's girls golf team shot a four-over-par 75 at the Stoughton Scramble held at Stoughton Country Club on Tuesday.The event was a four-person team scramble and the Blackhawks were one of four teams to post 75. Fort ended losing the tiebreakers and placing 11th. "I thought we played OK throughout the day," Fort Atkinson girls golf coach Jerry Shoup said. "There were some disappointing holes but also some very good holes."We had five bogeys and one birdie. We really only had one poor hole where everyone missed a short putt, otherwise, we probably played like we should have for early in the season."Team scores: Reedsburg 64, Milton 65, Oregon 67, Portage 70, DeForest 72, Monona Grove 72, Mount Horeb 73, Wisconsin Dells 75, Baraboo 75, Lancaster 75, Fort Atkinson 75, Stoughton 80, Watertown 98. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Complaint addresses Sumner shooting death allegations Name released in fatal crash Wheels in motion for pedestrian improvements on Main Street Sheriff's office investigating Sumner death Griedl makes late charge en route to winning Fort City Match Play title Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-11
