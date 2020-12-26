Two remain.
The Daily Union’s eight local teams headed into the Holiday break on Wednesday with two teams holding onto unbeaten records.
Here’s a look at all eight teams as they get ready to start the next phase of the season and get back to games on Monday.
Eagles, L-Cats perfect
Jefferson is 7-0 overall and 7-0 in the Rock Valley Conference standings. The Eagles are one of only two unbeaten teams in the Rock along with Brodhead. The Eagles are set to host the Cardinals on Jan. 21.
Senior Ainsley Howard is leading Jefferson in scoring at 16.1 points per game. The guard has knocked down 22 3-pointers on 47.8 percent shooting so far on the season.
Sophomore Ayianna Johnson is nearly averaging a double-double and is bringing an inside presence to go with Howard’s outside shooting. Johnson is scoring 11 points per game to along with 8.6 rebounds. Junior Aidyn Messmann has provided a consistent third-scoring option for the Eagles, scoring at least five points every game (7.3 points per game).
The Eagles also have done it on the defensive end, allowing just 37.2 points per game.
Lake Mills is off to a 9-0 start and 3-0 in the Capitol North. The L-Cats were able to start 8-0 even without one of their best players in Julianna Wagner. Wagner was the Capitol North Player of the Year last season but was held out of the start of the season after tearing her ACL in the state semifinals.
In Wagner’s absence, senior guard Taylor Roughen has led the L-Cats with 14.6 points per game. Senior forward Vivian Guerrero has averaged a rebound shy of a double-double, putting up averages of 11.4 points per game and 9 rebounds per game. Guerrero also is leading Lake Mills in assists with 2.4.
The L-Cats have four other players averaging seven points or more: Kayla Will (9.3), Ava Wollin (8.4), Jade Pitta (7.4) and Hannah Lamke (7.2). Lake Mills has won games on average 67-41.
Almost perfect
Lakeside Lutheran is 5-1 with its only loss to rival and undefeated Lake Mills. The Warriors have no double-digit scorers but do have five players scoring 5 points or more per game. Lily Schuetz has been leading the way with 8.8 points per game, to go along with 7.3 rebounds per game.
The Warriors are alone in second place in the Capitol North with a 2-1 mark.
Marquart, Carollo pace teams
Fort Atkinson headed into the Holiday break with a double-digit win over Elkhorn, which put their total record at 2-7 on the season. Junior guard Taylor Marquart is the Blackhawks’ top offensive player, averaging 13.1 points per game. Fellow junior Tyla Staude has provided a one-two punch for Fort Atkinson, scoring 9.7 points per game.
The Blackhawks are 0-2 in Badger South games this season with losses to Madison Edgewood and Watertown.
Whitewater senior guard Kacie Carollo is the local leading-scorer for the girls, putting up 19 points per game. The UW-Whitewater commit also is grabbing 5 rebounds per game and dishing out 3.3 assists per game. Carollo’s play has the Whippets at 2-5 on the season.
Sophomore Kindyl Kilar has emerged as Whitewater’s second-scoring option, averaging 9 points per game. Kilar also is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.8 per game. The Whippets are 1-4 in the Rock Valley.
Picking up momentum
Palmyra-Eagle lost its first three games of the season, but the Panthers went into the winter break winning three straight games. Senior guard Ally Fredrick is scoring 13 points per game, while fellow senior guard Ally Czeshinski is second with 8.4 points per game.
Palmyra-Eagle’s standout guard play has the Panthers atop the Trailways South standings at 2-0.
Johnson Creek went into the Holiday break on a high note, winning its first game of the season against Williams Bay. The victory put the Bluejays 1-6 overall and 1-2 in the Trailways South. Junior Lexi Swanson is putting up a double-double for Johnson Creek, averaging 14.3 points per game and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Searching for win No. 1
Cambridge junior Mayah Holzhueter has had some big games for the Blue Jays, but it has not resulted in any team wins yet. Cambridge is 0-6 on the season and had its best chance for a victory in the final game before the break with a 52-49 loss to Columbus.
Holzhueter is leading the Blue Jays in scoring (16 points per game), rebounds (7 per game) and assists (2.2 per game). Junior guard Taylor Stenklyft is scoring 8.6 points per game for Cambridge, who currently is 0-2 in the Capitol South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.