GIRLS SOCCER ROUNDUP Girls soccer roundup: L-Cats, Warriors lose nonleague games May 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDGERTON — Lizzy Gould and Samantha Aleson both scored goals and host Edgerton knocked off the Lake Mills girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.Gould opened the scoring at the 9:15 mark on an assist by Nadia Kim. Aleson scored in the 58th minute — assisted by Holly Hazeltine — for the final margin.Lake Mills (8-4-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots. Edgerton’s Julia Doll made five saves.The L-Cats close Capitol Conference play at Columbus today at 4 p.m.EDGERTON 2, LAKE MILLS 0Lake Mills 0 0 — 0Edgerton 1 1 — 2First half — E: Gould (Kim), 9:15.Second half — E: Aleson (Hazeltine), 57:12.Saves: LM (Kulow) 7, E (Doll) 5.RIVER VALLEY 1, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0LAKE MILLS — Kylie Morrey scored a goal in the first half as River Valley held off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 1-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.Morrey scored on an assist by Karina Osborn in the 33rd minute.Maria Vik made nine saves for the Warriors, who had a 13-10 edge in shots on goal.Lakeside closes out Capitol Conference play at home versus Cambridge/Deerfield today at 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now One in custody, another sought in stabbing Softball: Pumas rally to end Eagles' 17-game win streak in extras Pileggi moving on from Jefferson police role Bluejays celebrate dedication of Wuestenberg Fields during baseball doubleheader UW-Whitewater baseball: Warhawks come through when they need it to win their NCAA III regional Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-20
