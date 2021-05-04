EDGERTON — The Jefferson girls soccer team opened up its spring season with a 7-0 loss to Edgerton Tuesday at Edgerton High School.
"Edgerton came out strong, getting three goals in the first four minutes," Jefferson coach Troy Larsen said. "After making some adjustments with players' positions we were able to find better footing."
Lizzy Gould collected a hat trick in the Crimson Tide win.
Eagle goalie Heather Fox racked up 26 saves.
Lakeside Lutheran 2, Lodi 2
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran played to a draw with visiting Lodi in a season-opening Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
Senior Mia Murray opened the scoring on an assist from Olivia Ibeling in the eighth minute. The Warriors upped their lead on an Averi Wolfram goal, assisted by Murray, in the 23rd minute.
Lodi's Emma Vanderkooi scored unassisted in the 39th minute before Taylor Peterson netted the equalizer unassisted in the 61st minute.
"We came out strong in our season-opener against Lodi," Lakeside Lutheran head coach Hannah Uher said. "We are so proud of our girls for fighting hard in every minute. We've got lots of new faces and lots of promise for a much-anticipated season."
Lakeside held a 15-5 edge in shots on goal and keeper Lillian Runke stopped seven shots.
Lodi 1 1 — 2
Lakeside 2 0 — 2
First half — LL: Murray (Ibeling), 7:00; LL: Wolfgram (Murray), 22:00; LO: Vanderkooi, 38:00.
Second half — LO: Peterson, 60:00.
Saves — LO (13); LL (Runke) 7.
McFarland 11, Whitewater 0
McFARLAND — The Whippets opened up their season with a Rock Valley loss to the visiting Spartans on Tuesday.
Sugar River 3, C/D United 0
BELLEVILLE — Three second-half scores propelled Sugar River to a season-opening Capitol Conference win over Cambridge/Deerfield on Tuesday.
Emma Anson, Bella Brenkman and Callie Smith each recorded one goal in the Sugar River victory.
