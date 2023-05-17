LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills scored four times in the first 16 minutes and beat visiting Wisconsin Heights 5-0 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.

Greta Wiedenfeld, making her first varsity start, scored off Kaci Everson's assist 30 seconds into the game. Everson scored unassisted in the second minute, Ava Schmidt made it 3-0 with a goal in the ninth minute before Everson capped the scoring flurry with a goal off Sophia Guerrero's assist in the 16th minute.

