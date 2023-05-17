LAKE MILLS -- Lake Mills scored four times in the first 16 minutes and beat visiting Wisconsin Heights 5-0 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
Greta Wiedenfeld, making her first varsity start, scored off Kaci Everson's assist 30 seconds into the game. Everson scored unassisted in the second minute, Ava Schmidt made it 3-0 with a goal in the ninth minute before Everson capped the scoring flurry with a goal off Sophia Guerrero's assist in the 16th minute.
Mollie Cooper scored in the second half for the L-Cats (11-3-0, 4-2-0 in conference), who got seven saves from goalie Ryleigh Kulow.
"We had a really hot start tonight and we came out determined on Parent's Night," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "So many players played with great intensity, and we're very happy for Greta to get a goal 30 seconds in on her very first varsity start.
"We are battling through a few injuries yet, and girls are really doing a great job stepping up in their absence. Ayla, Mel and Erin did a great job stepping in to join Soph, EK and Dev, to help Ry to another shutout. I love that in our program, girls always stay ready and jump on every opportunity when they're presented. It was great to see us score in a variety of ways tonight, too. We'll need to continue that moving forward."
