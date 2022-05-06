GIRLS SOCCER Girls soccer: May 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EAST TROY -- The Whitewater girls soccer team lost to host East Troy 3-1 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.Robyn Sonderegger (eighth minute), Callie Nelson (10th minute) and Lauren Stroh scored for the Trojans, who got two saves from Becca Barber.The Whippets' Caelyn Caputo scored on a corner kick in the 80th minute for the final margin and goalie Marina Linos stopped eight shots. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Susan Marie (Friesch) "Susie" Peterson Four-day journey on horseback completed in Palmyra New development to be added in Klement Business Park UW-Whitewater football: Receiver Ryan Wisniewski to try out in Packers' rookie camp Heather Lynn (Loring) Riley Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 5-6
