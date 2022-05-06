EAST TROY -- The Whitewater girls soccer team lost to host East Troy 3-1 in a Rock Valley game on Thursday.

Robyn Sonderegger (eighth minute), Callie Nelson (10th minute) and Lauren Stroh scored for the Trojans, who got two saves from Becca Barber.

The Whippets' Caelyn Caputo scored on a corner kick in the 80th minute for the final margin and goalie Marina Linos stopped eight shots.

