Last season’s recap: The Blackhawks season was cut short last year, finishing 1-3. After a month-long break, Fort Atkinson was able to compete at sectionals where every swimmer was able to post at least one season-best time.

No swimmers were able to advance to state.

Coach’s resume: Evan Hill — who also is the boys coach — will be in his seventh season coaching for Fort Atkinson.

Top returners: Last season’s team MVP — Rebecca Christ — returns to the Blackhawk lineup.

“Rebecca Christ is an extremely strong butterfly and breaststroke swimmer,” Hill said.

Senior Lily Belzer looks to be the Blackhawks’ go-to swimmer in the sprint events, according to Hill.

“Lily Belzer is a terrific anchor leg for any relay and a terrific leader on our team,” Hill said.

Sierra Schultz — who will be swimming alongside Christ in the breaststroke — looks to have a strong senior season for Fort.

Departing players: The Blackhawks lose three seniors from last year’s team.

“This season I am looking for sophomore Elizabeth Bargains to step into a more prominent role in the middle distance events,” Hill said. “I also am expecting a breakout season from junior Tessa Burnes as she has shown some serious improvement over the last two seasons. Coming in as a freshman is Mackenzie Cramlet, who has some serious talent in the water and I cannot wait to see where she fits into our lineup.”

Season thoughts: “This season will be an interesting one coming off of a COVID-riddled season last year,” Hill said. “Our girls are anxious to get back to work to restore some sense of normalcy.”

Last season’s recap: Ella Houwers capped off a standout high school career with the Whippets by winning two state titles, ending her career with a total of four state championships. Whitewater took 11th overall at the state meet.

Coach’s resume: Sarah Reynolds takes the helm after being an assistant coach for four seasons.

Top returners: Grace Foucault and Brooke Bazeley highlight Whitewater’s top returners. Foucault qualified in the 100 backstroke at last season’s state meet.

Departing players: Houwers and Amber Krebs — who will both be swimming collegiately — headline the Whippets’ biggest losses.

“We lost a great senior class,” Reynolds said. “We have some awesome returning athletes and some new faces who are going to do great things this year.”

Season thoughts: “Looking forward to getting back to a normal year of swimming and cannot wait to see what the girls accomplish in the pool this season,” Reynolds said.

