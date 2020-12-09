There are not a lot of teammates better than pushing you in the pool than Ella Houwers.
Amber Krebs — a fellow senior teammate with Houwers on the Whitewater High School girls swim team — had the chance to try and catch the four-time Division 2 state champion for four years.
“In practices, I would always try to keep up with Ella because she’s really talented,” Krebs said. “I would try to stay with her. It’s something really cool.”
The Whippets had a lot of talent in the pool this season, with two individual state qualifiers, plus two more in relays. It was the quality of swimmers in Whitewater that helped groom Houwers into a four-time Division 2 state qualifier.
“It helps so much to have people with similar goals as you on a team,” Houwers said. “We hold each other accountable in practice...It’s a huge help to have people like that.”
Both Houwers and Krebs recently reached the goal of committing to swim at the collegiate level. Krebs will be swimming at Westminster College in Pennsylvania while Houwers heads up to swim at Northern Michigan.
For Houwers, swimming collegiately was always the end goal. She said watching swimmers from her club team commit at the collegiate level helped fuel her.
“It was a goal of mine or a dream of mine to commit to a college,” Houwers said. “I suppose it’s the ultimate goal for club swimmers.”
Houwers joins a competitive Northern Michigan team — that finished first in the last Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship.
“I really loved the coaches,” Houwers said of the Division II school. “In my recruiting process, the coaches stood out to me more than the other coaches I talked to because they wanted to get to know me as a person and not just a swimmer, which I really appreciated. I knew it would be a good fit for me.”
The school is located in Marquette, Michigan and is the largest city of the Upper Peninsula.
“I like the area it’s in,” Houwers said. “I just think it’s so beautiful up there. I just love being outside and doing outdoorsy things. There are a lot of places to go hiking and being in nature.”
It’s fitting for Houwers — who trained in the offseason in a lake. At Northern Michigan, Houwers said she is open to doing whatever events the team needs her to do, but expects the individual medley and breaststroke to be her strong suits.
It would make sense for the defending Division 2 state champ in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard individual medley.
While Houwers was sure she wanted to swim in college early on, Krebs didn’t even know if she wanted to swim in high school.
“My sister swam and that’s how I started swimming,” Krebs said. “Originally I wasn’t planning on swimming in high school, I kind of lost the love of the sport. As I got older I realized it was a lot more fun and I really enjoy it even though there are a lot of challenges.”
Krebs joins a Westminster team — nicknamed the Titans — that competes in Division III in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference.
“The coaches were really upbeat and helpful,” Krebs said. “They were really encouraging with all their energy.”
Krebs is hoping to swim distance at Westminster.
The two college commits helped the Whippets to an 11th-place finish at the Division 2 state meet this season. The duo was also joined by senior Sophia Fanshaw and sophomore Grace Foucault.
For the third straight year, Houwers won the 100-yard breaststroke title. She added the title of 200-yard individual medley champion this year to end her prep career as a four-time state title winner.
“I was really happy with how everything went,” Houwers said. “I think knowing I was already committed made me a little nervous.
“It made me more motivated, I felt like I had to prove that they (Northern Michigan) made the right decision choosing me.”
Krebs ends her career as a three-time state qualifier. In this year’s state tournament, Krebs helped the 400-yard freestyle relay team take eighth and the 200-yard medley relay place ninth.
“I’m really happy with the times and just getting there to experience it,” Krebs said. “It was a huge opportunity. All four of us and our alternative did great.”
