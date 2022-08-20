Girls tennis: Blackhawks win twice at rain-shorted Badger Invitational Aug 20, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAKE GENEVA -- The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team won twice in Friday's Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, which was shortened to one day due to inclement weather on Saturday.The Blackhawks earned a 4-3 win over Whitnall and topped Walworth Big Foot, 4-3.Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid, playing at No. 2 doubles, went 2-0. Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert (No. 3 doubles) also earned two points for the Blackhawks.Fort/Cambridge hosts a quadrangular at Rock River Park today.FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, BIG FOOT 3Singles: Gregory, BF, def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-0; Granec, FA/C, def. Decker 4-6, 6-4, 10-7; Grunow, BF, def. Torres 6-3, 6-4; Sampayo, FA/C, won by default.Doubles: Giroux/Carpenter, BF, def. Rue/Adelmeyer 7-5, 6-7(3), 10-8; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Cronin/Weberpal 6-0, 6-1; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, won by default.FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 4, WHITNALL 3Singles: Bruno, W, def. Jelinek 6-1, 6-0; Milan, W, def. Granec 6-1, 6-4; Koch, W, def. Torres 7-6(3), 6-4; Sampayo, FA/C, def. Vengus 6-1, 6-3.Doubles: Rue/Adelmeyer, FA/C, def. Wang/Pinter 6-1, 6-4; Nysted/Kincaid, FA/C, def. Garcia/Roche 6-1, 6-2; Reed/Gruennert, FA/C, def. Johnson/Biloff 6-1, 6-0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Complaint addresses Sumner shooting death allegations Wheels in motion for pedestrian improvements on Main Street Name released in fatal crash Meet the inaugural Jefferson County Fair Hall of Fame Lakeside Lutheran pummels Jefferson 51-0 in football season opener Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 8-18
