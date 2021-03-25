McFARLAND — Mariana Cano and Elizabeth Katzman picked up the Whippets’ lone win of the day as the Whitewater girls tennis team was defeated by McFarland, 6-1, in a Rock Valley Conference season-opener on Thursday.
At No. 1 doubles, Cano and Katzman defeated the Spartan duo of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn, 6-1, 6-4. Anisa Dauti won eight games, but ended up losing to Natalie Curtis, 7-5, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Crystal Chan won six games in a 6-3, 6-3 loss. Brianna Vidales and Brenna Fox-Simes also won six games at No. 2 doubles, falling 6-5, 6-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.