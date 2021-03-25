McFARLAND — Mariana Cano and Elizabeth Katzman picked up the Whippets’ lone win of the day as the Whitewater girls tennis team was defeated by McFarland, 6-1, in a Rock Valley Conference season-opener on Thursday.

At No. 1 doubles, Cano and Katzman defeated the Spartan duo of Sadie Bartzen and Lexi Kohn, 6-1, 6-4. Anisa Dauti won eight games, but ended up losing to Natalie Curtis, 7-5, 6-3. At No. 2 singles, Crystal Chan won six games in a 6-3, 6-3 loss. Brianna Vidales and Brenna Fox-Simes also won six games at No. 2 doubles, falling 6-5, 6-1.

Load comments