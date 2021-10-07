ALTOONA — Jefferson’s girls tennis team did not advance any flights from Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional held at Altoona High School.
The Eagles placed third at the 17-team sectional with 21 points.
Junior Gracie Niebler lost to Josie Rechek of Altoona 6-3, 6-1 in the opening round at No. 1 singles.
“Gracie played ok,” Jefferson girls tennis coach Steve Rogers said. “The girl from Altoona was good. Gracie couldn’t hit enough winners.
“Gracie had a good year and faced some awfully tough opponents. She acquitted herself well and did herself proud.”
At No. 2 singles, senior Meghan Magner lost to Kate Fortney of Aquinas 6-2, 6-1 before beating Mondovi’s Cierra Bollinger 7-5, 6-4 for third place.
“The second match was a good one,” Rogers said. “Meghan was down in both of those sets. It was fitting that that was the last match on the court. She hit a forehand cross-hand winner to win the last point, which was kind of a nice way for her to go out as a four-year letterwinner and senior. That was the last shot hit in the tournament.”
Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 singles) lost to Altoona’s Lidia Bach 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the semis and fell to Onalaska Luther’s Cate Bruemmer 6-4, 6-2 in the third-place match.
“Lilly played well,” Rogers said. “Went to three sets in the first match. (Assistant coach) Paul Ganser was pleased with how she played both matches. Duddeck played 10 tiebreakers this year and won them all. That has to be unheard of. That many tiebreakers in a year is a lot. Usually those are close and she won all 10.”
Alexa Medina (No. 4 singles) lost to Edgewood’s Hannah Poehling 7-6(3), 7-5 in the championship match after knocking off Altoona’s Natalie Beltz 6-3, 6-2 in the semis.
“Medina really played well the first match,” Rogers said. “The sets were close against Edgewood too. I liked the way she finished up her year and kept getting better and better. Realized she could move the ball around a little bit to get it in and win some points.”
Aeryn Messmann and Bre Mengel (No. 3 doubles) lost to West Salem’s Rebekah Knudson and Grace Waldhart 6-4, 7-6(7) in the third-place match after falling to Altoona’s Sofia Bach and Katelyn Beltz 6-1, 6-2.
“The West Salem match was close and they gave it a good run there,” Rogers said. “Both are just starting tennis. Their ceilings are high and both are good athletes.
“It was a very enjoyable season. Lost a lot of seniors from last year. The ones that came up filled in nicely. We went 13-10 in duals and placed highly at a competitive sectional, which is pretty good.”
CURTIS FALLS IN STRAIGHT SETS
Lake Mills junior Claudia Curtis lost her opening match in the No. 1 singles flight to Danica Silcox of La Crosse Aquinas 6-0, 6-0.
