Ester Jones
Ester Jones hits a serve during her No. 4 singles match against DeForest’s Kaiya Hegarty Thursday at DeForest High School.

 Sam Rodriguez

DEFOREST — The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team picked up three match victories in its 7-3 loss to DeForest Thursday at DeForest High School.

Brynn Torrenga defeated her opponent at No. 5 singles by a score of 6-3, 6-4. At No. 6 singles, Sarah Holzi bested DeForest’s Annie Manzi, 6-2, 6-1.

The Blackhawks continued their success in the higher flights with a win at No. 8 singles from Cassidy Becker. Becker beat her opponent, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5 to claim her match.

Ester Jones won seven games at No. 4 singles in a defeat. She lost to Kaiya Hegarty, 6-4, 6-3. Sierra Jelinek and Angela Unate both won two games each at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.

