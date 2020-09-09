Angela Unate
Angela Unate looks in a shot during a No. 2 doubles match during the 2019 season. Unate will be one of the top returners for the Blackhawks this year.

Last season’s recap: Fort Atkinson collected a 1-14 record and took eighth in the Badger South. In postseason action, the Blackhawks tied for seventh at subsectionals and tied for 14th at sectionals.

Coach’s resume: Mike DeRubeis will be the head coach of the Blackhawks for the 14th season in 2020.

Top returners: Olivia Granec returns as a team captain and the Blackhawks’ No. 1 singles player. Brynn Torrenga also is a team captain for Fort Atkinson and will play at No. 1 doubles. Ester Jones is set to be Torrenga’s No. 1 doubles partner.

Angela Unate and Christa Sebranek come back at No. 2 doubles.

Departing players: The Blackhawks lost three players from last season: Cassidy Becker at No. 4 singles and Lizzie Adelmeyer and Hilde Rue at No. 3 doubles.

Season thoughts: “Fort Atkinson will continue to follow the ‘all-in’ philosophy that was established three seasons ago,” DeRubeis said. “Our all-in philosophy starts in our commitments to the girls tennis team, Fort Atkinson High School, being leaders and setting a positive example.

“We are focused on taking advantage of our opportunity to play while focusing on player and team safety in the process.”

