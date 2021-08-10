Sierra Jelinek
Fort Atkinson's Sierra Jelinek plays in a Badger South match against Milton during the 2019 season. 

 File Photo

Fort Atkinson/Cambridge

Last season’s recap: The Fort Atkinson tennis co-op finished last season with a 1-20 mark. The team did not participate in postseason play.

Coach’s resume: Mike DeRubeis enters his 21st season with Fort Atkinson.

Top returners: The Blackhawks return their No. 2 singles player from last year in Sarah Holzli.

“Sarah is a great leader,” DeRubeis said. “She is a focused and hard working player. Sarah played No. 2 singles last season and is looking to have a solid senior year.”

Sierra Jelinek comes back after competing at No. 3 singles last season.

“Sierra worked hard during the offseason and is ready to go for her junior season,” DeRubeis said. “Sierra is a very consistent and smart player on the court.

“The rest of the team are new to the program or had limited varsity experience last season. I am excited to see how the lineup will unfold this season with the second year players and new faces.”

Departing players: Fort Atkinson graduates 12 seniors from last year’s squad.

Season thoughts: “We are focused on our all-In commitment as a team,” DeRubeis said. “We are committed to being competitive, developing, growing and bonding as a team. Most importantly, having fun.”

