This is part of a periodic series of columns by Daily Union reporter Pam Chickering Wilson, who is sharing her own experiences in getting the most out of life without going broke. Living “richer” in this instance means living a fuller, more meaningful life without living a spendier one.
EAU CLAIRE — The traditional marriage vow calls on couples to be there for each other for richer or for poorer, in sickness or in health.
Thankfulness is kind of like that. It’s a commitment to be grateful in all seasons, whether you’re living a life of ease and success or enduring struggles.
I love the holiday of Thanksgiving because it reminds us of the need to take stock and to truly count our blessings. It provides a needed pause between the spooky fun of Halloween and the often overcommercial, overscheduled Christmas season.
The centerpiece of this holiday is not candy or costumes, gadgets or gifts. It’s not a thing at all. We celebrate by joining with loved ones from far away to share a bountiful, but healthy, meal and each other’s company, recognizing the many blessings in our lives.
Part of that tradition with the Eau Claire branch of our family has been that everyone in attendance shares what they have been most thankful for in that year. From children to senior citizens, everyone has something to say. As we go around the table, we find ourselves nodding along with what others have to say, adding to our own list of blessings.
In the past year, my niece, Maya, has been struggling with fibromyalgia, an energy-sapping and mysterious illness that has made it difficult for her to work and has pushed back her college plans.
Still, at Thanksgiving, Maya found many things for which to be grateful, chief among them the doctors who are trying their best to help her manage the pain and get her condition under control, and the family members and loved ones who have been there for her in every way through this trying time.
Maya’s younger sister, Melina, also has been struggling with a rare condition, POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). This has led to a lot of missed school days and curtailed her activities.
Melina, now 14, was able to make the Thanksgiving feast, but spent another day of her holiday break in bed. She rather would have spent more time with cousins and just going about her life, but when these spells take her, they hit her hard.
But Melina, too, was able to find things to be thankful for, especially her family and the opportunity to travel “no matter whether money is tight.”
My husband, Kevin, expressed his thankfulness for changes at his newspaper, which, along with my paper, was bought by Adams Publishing Group last year, making us co-workers for the first time in 25 years.
Despite some transitional challenges, Kevin said that overall, the changes our new company has made have allowed him to continue in this career he loves, whereas had things continued as they were, he would have had to find a new field of work.
My thanks also had to do with our changing workplace, specifically the new era of cooperation between our papers and also being able to work with talented people I respect.
Kevin’s stepdad, Jim, gave thanks for the opportunity to help guide his county’s sustainability effort as a member of the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors. Hopefully, this effort will yield a better future for both people and the environment in his area.
Michael, my 11-year-old son, shared his thanks for the wonderful friendships he has been able to sustain into middle school, family he can trust, and the fantastic Thanksgiving gift of snow (Two separate storms dropped several inches of crystalline white in Eau Claire).
J.P., an extended relative, expressed thanks to be able to return to the welding career he loves. He also gave thanks for his great boss and the variability of his job, which keeps him fresh because he’s doing something different all the time.
My oldest child, Colleen, also known as Rowan, shared gratefulness for supportive family members who have really tried to help, even when it was difficult.
“You guys always try,” the 15-year-old said. “I appreciate that.”
Kevin’s sister, Christy, gave thanks for her amazing daughters, her amazing family and for finally getting to a place where her business was doing well.
My mother-in-law, Carolyn, expressed her gratitude for continuing good health at age 78.
“I can’t say I can do everything I used to do, but I am happy with how I am now,” she said.
She also expressed thanks for her husband, Jim’s, love and support, and for everyone who helped contribute to the gathering and the meal, from Uncle Pete’s garden squash to those doing the cooking and cleaning to those who made long drives in challenging conditions to make it to Eau Claire.
Jim’s son, Greg, gave thanks for both of his children, Matt and Marisa making it through university. They, in turn, said their college careers have been incredibly rewarding.
Greg’s wife, Jean, said she’s most thankful to be able to retire after 36 years of working. This has opened up time to travel, spend more time with family, and pursue her interests.
I seconded everything that everyone said, and added that I was thankful for cats, fireplaces, books, coffee and children who still love to give and receive hugs — ideally, all at the same time.
I am blessed every day and every night to know such people.
And as we go through our hectic lives, it is good to keep that sense of thankfulness close in our minds and hearts. For when we give thanks, our blessings come a little closer, while our challenges recede.
