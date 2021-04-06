Of all the provisions in Georgia’s new election law, the one that has provoked the most condemnation — understandably — is the criminalization of providing food and drink to voters waiting in line.
President Joe Biden, who called the law an “atrocity,” complained that “they passed a law saying you can’t provide water for people standing in line while they’re waiting to vote. You don’t need anything else to know that this is nothing but punitive design to keep people from voting. You can’t provide water for people about to vote? Give me a break.”
But this issue involves more than feeding the hungry or making it possible for them to vote.
In a lawsuit challenging the Georgia law, plaintiffs (who include a civil rights group and a unit of the African Methodist Episcopal Church) describe a practice called “line warming”:
“Through providing water and other resources, Plaintiff AME Church and others throughout Georgia engage in the type of interactive communication concerning political change that is appropriately described as core political speech.” The lawsuit adds: “This is protected speech under the 1st Amendment, and [the Georgia law’s] attempt to restrict that speech — via the imposition of criminal penalties — is unconstitutional.”
The plaintiffs reject the idea that they are using food and drink to induce voters to support particular candidates. The lawsuit notes that the AME Church “gives all voters, regardless of how they plan to cast their ballot, their encouragement and support.”
Providing voters with “the supplies they need,” the lawsuit says, “encourages them to stay in line, reminds them of the importance of casting a ballot, and affirms their value as a person and a voter. Line warmers create a sense of community, reminding voters that voting is a joyful thing and a civic responsibility.”
Of course, there always has been a social component to voting. Think of “get out the vote” campaigns and petition drives to place issues on the ballot.
A lot of Americans grew up with a sanitized view of voting: that it’s something done by an autonomous individual hermetically sealed off from outside influences. That’s reflected in various state restrictions on politicking close to a polling place.
