MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages dairy industry professionals to register for DATCP’s Global Dairy Symposium by September 30, 2022. The symposium will be held at World Dairy Expo® on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

During the symposium, presenters will share information on trends in production, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages, and trade conflicts. Each speaker will provide a 30-minute presentation and participate in a panel discussion moderated by International Dairy Economist and Journalist Corey Geiger.

