MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) encourages dairy industry professionals to register for DATCP’s Global Dairy Symposium by September 30, 2022. The symposium will be held at World Dairy Expo® on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
During the symposium, presenters will share information on trends in production, COVID-19 pandemic impacts, economic fluctuations, supply chain challenges, climate change, sustainability, labor shortages, and trade conflicts. Each speaker will provide a 30-minute presentation and participate in a panel discussion moderated by International Dairy Economist and Journalist Corey Geiger.
The presenters include:
• Krysta Harden – Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Dairy Export Council
• Torsten Hemme – President of International Farm Comparison Network (IFCN), Germany
• Sheryl Meshke – Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of Associated Milk Producers Inc.
• Ad van Velde – President of Global Dairy Farmers, the Netherlands
This event is provided at no-cost to attendees, but paid admission to World Dairy Expo is required. Breakfast snacks will be provided courtesy of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
Space is limited and registration is required by Sept. 30. Participants can register for the event by visiting DATCP's Global Dairy Symposium webpage. Questions about the event should be directed to DATCP Economic Development Consultant Jennifer Lu at 608-347-1852 or jennifer.lu@wisconsin.gov.
The symposium is funded by the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports (WIAE), a collaborative project proposed in Gov. Tony Evers' budget between DATCP and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to promote the export of Wisconsin's agricultural products. Additional sponsors of the event include the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.