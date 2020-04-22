Koshkonong Mounds Country Club
Course opens: 8 a.m.
Provisions: Tee times by phone or online and will be set in 15-minute intervals.
Cups will be raised, if the cup is grazed by the ball it’s considered a made shot.
May provide your own caddy if you share a residence with the caddy. Practice areas closed. On-course bathrooms open with daily sanitation.
Jefferson Golf Course
Course opens: 8 a.m.
Provisions: Course pull carts permitted, no motorized carts. Restrooms in front of Neighbor’s Grill and Pizza will be open.
Book tee times online at www.jeffersongolfcourse.org
Spring Creek Golf Center
Course open: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Provisions: Tee times only accepted ahead of time and by phone. Check-in can be completed outside the back door upon arriving. Driving range and practice areas will remained closed.
Lake Ripley Country Club
Course open: 9 a.m.
Provisions: Tee times will be made in 15-minute intervals. To book tee times, make phone calls between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. at least one week in advance. No carts at all, not even personal carts driven to the course from home.
Lake Mills Golf Club, Willow Brook Golf Course
Course open: 8 a.m. to dusk.
Provisions: No carts allowed and tee times must be made by phone call.
