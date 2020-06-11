Cory Brummeyer’s new nickname is ‘The Witness.’
No, he didn’t see an accident or a crime, he witnessed something much more rare than that.
On Friday, June 5, Brummeyer was golfing with Mark Peterson — who is the head coach of the girls basketball team and softball team at Jefferson High School — and Curt Brokmeier at Spring Creek Golf Center in Whitewater.
On the eighth hole Peterson hit his first-ever hole-in-one on the 146-yard hole while playing the nine-hole, par-3 course.
A day later on Saturday the trio headed back out to Spring Creek and lightning struck twice. This time it was Brokmeier on the 141-yard seventh hole who connected on a hole-in-one.
For Peterson, it was his first-ever hole-in one.
“The sun was kind of in to us, I didn’t see it go in,” Peterson said. “I hit a decent shot into the wind. I saw it bounce a couple times and I knew it was pretty close.
“As we got closer I could see the ball in front of the pin. When I got up there it was actually in the hole.
“I was kind of in shock.”
Peterson has been golfing since he was a child and said he has never witnessed a hole-in-one, let alone hit one.
For Brokmeier, the sight of an ace is far more common. It was his eighth career hole-in-one and his sixth at Spring Creek.
“Curt’s a pretty good golfer, but he was having kind of a rough round,” Peterson said. “We left No. 6 and he said, ‘I’m golfing terrible, I haven’t even hit a par yet.’ He stepped up to the tee and hit a beautiful iron shot that had a little bit of slice like mine. It bounced twice and we saw that one go into the hole. We were amazed.”
The trio went back out to golf on Sunday to try to get Brummeyer an ace and make it a third straight day with a hole-in-one.
“His (Brummeyer) nickname is now The Witness,” Peterson said. “We went out Sunday too, thinking things come in threes.”
But there was no such luck for The Witness.
The group will have to settle for back-to-back aces instead.
