The Fort Atkinson girls golf team began its season with a ninth place finish at the Watertown Invitational held at Watertown Country Club on Thursday.
The Blackhawks shot a team score of 421 at the 13-team invitational.
“We had a great day overall for our young and inexperienced golf team,” head coach Joe Leibman said.
Edgewood won the Watertown Invitational with a 363, just ahead of Brookfield Central’s 365.
Sophomore Natalie Kammer medaled at the invite with an 89, good for ninth overall.
“Natalie was consistently effective all day,” Leibman said. ”She had one stretch where she had eight straight fives and followed that up with fours on the next two holes.”
Kammer fired a 43 on the front nine and then scored a 46 on the back.
Juniors Brooke Leibman and Taylor Dressler finished with scores of 107 and 114, respectively, for the Blackhawks.
“Brooke and Taylor Dressler admitted that they were not satisfied with their overall scores today,” Leibman said. “Both displayed some stretches of brilliant golf shots. The short game of chipping and putting were not up to their standards today. With a little work in practice and gaining confidence, they will be fine. We are expecting some great things from both of them this year.”
Senior Anna Schoenike, who is coming back from a torn ACL from the girls basketball season, collected 111 strokes.
“She had to walk the entire 18 holes sporting a knee brace to help support her surgically repaired knee,” Leibman said. “Very impressive.”
Freshman Rachel Edwards rounded out the Blackhawk scores with a 158.
“Rachel was playing in her first ever competitive round being just a freshman and displayed some great shots and cool nerves being her first time out,” Leibman said.
Senior Signe Kind and juniors Sarah Mepham and Eden Portugal will also be in the mix for the varsity team this season.
“This is a tremendously close group of girls already, especially considering they just started practicing a few days ago,” Leibman said. “I could not be more proud of all of their efforts today on and off the course and can't wait to see what this group will do once they start to gel. We are going to sneak up on some teams this year and I can't wait to see what the future brings for this group.”
Fort Atkinson will be back in action Monday in Stoughton for the 2019 Stoughton Scramble Girls Golf Invite at Coachman's Golf Resort starting at 8 am.
