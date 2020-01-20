JOHNSON CREEK — Sheriff’s Deputy Bill Dandoy will be the guest speaker at the next Jefferson County GOP Pints and Politics this Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m., at Hi-Way Harry’s, Johnson Creek.
Dandoy will speak on school safety and gun safety.
Event contact is Sandy McManama, Sandra.mcmanama@gmail.com.
