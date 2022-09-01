"I like Mr. Gorbachev," British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said in 1984. "We can do business together."

Many Westerners shared the sentiment, including, most consequentially, Thatcher's iron-willed contemporary, former President Ronald Reagan. Along with his vice president and eventual successor, George H.W. Bush, Reagan did business with former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on arms control and other issues that cooled, and eventually ended, the Cold War.

