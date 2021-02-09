MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to create a new $500 income tax credit to help cover family caregiver expenses, a $200 million proposal announced Tuesday that will be a part of the governor’s state budget plan submitted to the Legislature next week.
The tax credit was included in budget proposals Evers announced that are targeted to help children and families, with spending on everything from child care services to Alzheimer’s research.
Family care services for children through the elderly have struggled in recent years in finding enough workers, problems that have been exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has laid bare lack of access and affordability in the systems we use to support the people we care about,” Evers said in a statement. “We have to do more to make sure families have quality, affordable childcare, that we’re strengthening our caregiving workforce, and investing in long-term care. These areas will be critical to our state’s economic comeback.”
The new tax credit would be part of more than $600 million Evers is proposing in new funding directed at long-term care and family caregivers. The Democratic governor also wants to raise nursing homes reimbursement rates by more than 11% each of the next two years, an increase of more than $240 million over the next two years.
Evers has been releasing bits and pieces of his budget ahead of formally delivering it to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16. He previously announced plans to propose legalizing both recreational and medical marijuana, lowering prescription drug costs and expanding programs to benefit agriculture and rural Wisconsin.
All of his proposals must win the approval of the Republican-controlled Legislature before becoming law. The Legislature will spend the next several months rewriting Evers’ budget before passing its own version in the summer, which Evers can reshape through his expansive veto powers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.