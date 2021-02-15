Despite more demands for government accountability and transparency throughout the U.S., it seems that every legislative session, Wisconsin is confronted by another attempt to make government more opaque.
Legislators like to use the cost or revenue aspect to appeal to voters.
The latest such attempt to make government less transparent arrived in Madison in the form of Senate Bill 55.
The bill would give local governments the option to stop publishing a summary of their actions in Wisconsin newspapers.
Instead, Senate Bill 55 would allow local municipalities to post meeting minutes on their websites.
Wisconsin newspapers have often protested this attempt to stop access to government legal notices and the activities of local governments.
Supporters of Senate Bill 55 suggest local government websites are sufficient to notify the public of their actions and that publishing meeting minutes in the newspaper limits access only to newspaper subscribers.
Quick — what’s the Sun Prairie Area School District website? Have you used it during the past week? Month? Year?
Do you know where they post their legal notices? Do you trust them to place them where they can easily be found?
Actually, all legal notices published in Wisconsin are available and accessible for free to the public through WisconsinPublicNotices.org.
This comprehensive, searchable website hosted by the Wisconsin newspaper industry brings together ink-on-paper notices into one online location. This service is provided at no cost to local municipalities.
All of the notices on the site are already prepared by local newspapers for publication in their periodicals. In many cases, these are periodicals — such as the Sun Prairie Star — that for have for decades (and even centuries) have included legal notices and minutes from their local municipal government.
Without the cost argument, legislators should remember that WisconsinPublicNotices.org enhances government distribution of public information for free.
Now we’re pretty sure that something that is free is better than something that needs to be paid for by taxpayers (unless you are a free-spending politician). But even in this case, the most generous politician with tax dollars recognizes the benefits of WisconsinPublicNotices.org. These free notices also assist citizens who want to know more about the actions of their local, county and state representatives. This permanent, third-party documentation – unalterable and independent of government – ensures the protection of “your right to know” for every citizen.
Call your legislator and tell him or her that you want to end the assault on transparent government and instruct that legislator to vote against SB 155.
This is the Dairy State, so we’ll put the question in terms most dairy farmers will understand: Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?
