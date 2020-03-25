During the day Tuesday, golf courses in the area clung to a sliver of hope that they might be able to open courses.
Tuesday night, it was confirmed that the order by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to remain at home unless traveling for an essential purpose was prohibited.
Though state parks were permitted to stay open, the golf courses were not. Though walking, running and hiking to get a minimal amount of exercise is permitted, golfing is not.
Courses in Jefferson County took measures in the last week to ensure the safety of their golfers during this coronavirus pandemic, which has been responsible for six deaths and 585 confirmed cases in Wisconsin as of Wednesday. Those provisions were not enough to keep golfers on the courses.
