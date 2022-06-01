JEFFERSON — Drew Peterson is a sophomore for Jefferson who has pitched limited innings in his young career.
Christian Oppor, a senior for Columbus with a fastball topping out in the mid-90s, is the fourth-ranked prospect in the class of 2022, per Prep Baseball Report, and could be selected in the MLB draft without ever pitching in the collegiate ranks.
On Wednesday, it was the young gun who was on the right side of the decision, helping his team punch a ticket to sectionals.
Peterson pitched seven shutout innings of three-hit ball, striking out nine, as the top-seeded Jefferson baseball team knocked off second-seeded Columbus 2-0 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Fischer Field.
The Eagles (21-7) scratched across single runs in the fourth and seventh innings. Peterson did the rest, walking just one while throwing 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes, and retiring the last 11 hitters in order to end it.
“It’s been a four-week audition as we decided who we were going to start,” Jefferson baseball coach Greg Fetherston said. “We know Drew has the confidence. He proved it at Big Foot. We kept his innings down all year.
“We felt he was going to be able to throw his curveball for a strike better than some of the other guys. He proved us right and was just phenomenal on the mound not backing down at all. Tyler Fredrick and Drew on back-to-back nights pitched a combined 14 innings with a combined three walks. Our guys did enough to get on base and put pressure on their catcher with Oppor throwing so hard.
“Two nights in a row you have two sophomores come up and pitch phenomenal in the regional rounds with a big crowd. Going against an MLB player today in Oppor and not backing down. We could not be happier for these guys. We aren’t striking out a lot of guys, but we are trusting our defense to make plays. We found a way to get a run and then we’ll take the insurance run.”
After back-to-back two-out walks in the first, the Eagles put on a double steal with runners on the corners. Courtesy runner Andrew Altermatt was tagged out at the plate on a throw by Columbus second baseman Aaron Uttech to Jefferson Mobry.
Columbus’ best chance to score game in the third, when they loaded the bases with one away. Jefferson first baseman Tyler Butina fielded a grounder off the bat of B Link and made a good throw to Tanner Pinnow at the plate for the force out. Peterson struck out Oppor looking on an off-speed pitch to end the frame.
The Cardinals, who are the two-time defending Capitol North champions and finish the season 17-6, had runners on first and second with one away in the fourth. Jaymeson Sullivan led off the frame with the game’s only extra-base knock, doubling over Jefferson left fielder Aiden Behm’s head. Peterson calmly got Axell Allain to fly out to center and wrung up Brady Schroeder looking on four pitches to end the inning.
Tyler Butina drew a five-pitch walk to open the JHS fourth, advancing to second on a passed ball and taking third on a well-placed bunt in between the mound and third for a hit by Luis Serrano. The third pitcher Oppor threw to Pinnow was wild, allowing Butina to score the game’s first run. Pinnow flew out to right, where Schroeder made the grab and fired home in time to get Serrano trying to score after tagging up.
After a dropped third strike and pair of walks, Oppor got out of the inning without any further damage after getting Fredrick to ground out to Uttech, who made a play to his left and stepped on the first-base bag.
Pinnow singled in the sixth, stole second and scored from there with two away when Uttech dropped a pop fly in shallow right off the bat of Peterson.
Jefferson second baseman Aidan Kammer made a diving play to his left to snare a liner off the bat of Schroeder to end it, sending the home faithful into a frenzy.
“Our coaches love these guys,” Fetherston said. “They really want to get better, they are sponges and soak it in. When you talk about a body of work from the beginning of the season to now to get where we’re at is the coolest thing about coaching. The fact that the players buy in and execute the game plan.”
Oppor walked five, struck out nine and permitted one hit in six frames on 93 pitches.
“Our top was going to be aggressive and our bottom was going to see more pitches,” Fetherston said of the team’s game plan versus the Columbus lefty. “We felt we could face this type of pitcher. This is the first time we’ve faced someone this fast. Our guys just believe. This is the time of the year where it’s our time and at our place.
“Fischer Field is a big deal to these guys. Columbus had to go through us to take regional title. The senior leadership and togetherness is so key. Putting pressure on the bases and making the catcher catch balls with guys on third. We wanted to make someone make plays besides Oppor tonight.”
Jefferson’s young pitchers have had the benefit of working with a veteran backstop in Pinnow.
“It’s amazing when they just throw strikes,” Pinnow explained. “They didn’t throw many balls. They were on and pulled through. Pitching like this in their first playoffs, Drew and Tyler did a heck of a job. Keeping them hyped and the vibes up is important. They start out hot and we have to keep them that way.”
Pinnow couldn’t contain the excitement to go out with a W in his game at Fischer Field.
“It feels amazing,” Pinnow said. “I feel on top of the world right now. My last game at Fischer might as well make it a nail bitter and thriller.
“We knew it would be a battle coming in. We knew we could hit Oppor. We knew he may be a little wild. There’s a long journey ahead I hope, and I’m all for it.”
Jefferson is two victories away from a return trip to state, where they finished runner-up in 2021.
“Our mindset is the same as last year and that’s to grind and believe,” Pinnow said. “Grind out at-bats, we believe we are going to win and know we are going to win. We know these young guys with us right now are great players. It’s so refreshing knowing they can make plays, hit and do everything.
“It’s nice to have versatile young guns to help us out. The seniors have to produce just as much as them though.”
Jefferson faces Madison Edgewood in next Tuesday’s sectional semifinal at 1 p.m. at Waupun. Edgewood — seeded second — knocked off top-seeded Edgerton 4-0 on Wednesday. Baraboo and Dodgeville square off at 10 a.m. in the first sectional game. The two winners play a 4 p.m. sectional final.
JEFFERSON 2, COLUMBUS 0
Columbus 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Jefferson 000 101 x — 2 2 1
Leading hitters — C: Sullivan (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Oppor L; 5-1-1-1-9-5, Sullivan 1-1-1-0-1-1; J: Peterson W; 7-3-0-0-9-1.
