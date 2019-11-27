JEFFERSON — Here’s a look at upcoming events at the Jefferson Public Library.
Library programming
Our Gift to You, Free Library Card Replacements, Dec. 2-31.
Throughout December the library will replace your missing library card for free. Get ready for the New Year with the best card to have in your wallet. Stop in and get yours.
How Much Money Have You Saved?
Your library card has value.
Check the bottom of your receipt to see how much money you have saved this year.
Borrow, don’t buy.
December Reading Clubs
Dec. 2-31
Pick up your Reading Club Punch Card at either circulation desk. For every completed punch card, you will be entered into a prize drawing. All ages are invited to participate.
All Aboard for the Scavenger Letter Hunt, Dec. 2-21
Try your luck at finding the letters throughout the City of Jefferson. Scavenger hunts will be available at either the adult or youth circulation desk. Each correctly completed scavenger hunt will be entered into a prize drawing.
Guitarcheology with “Radio Ron,” Friday, Dec. 13,
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
A holiday spectacular featuring a seasonal reading and acoustic guitar accompaniment. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Library. Please use the City Hall ramp entrance or street-level (west) elevator entrance to gain access to the building. Free and open to the public.
Youth programming
Storytime, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.
Each storytime consists of books read aloud, songs, movement activities, crafts, and more.
This program is appropriate for children ages 2 to 4 and their families.
Cursive Writing, Thursday,
Dec. 5, 4 to 4:45 p.m.
This workshop will give kids ages 8 and older the opportunity to read and write in cursive. This program is appropriate for children 8 years and older.
RC Car Meet Up and Workshop
Saturday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m-noon
A new monthly workshop that will be held on the 1st Saturday of each month.
Bring your own RC car and show off your skills with other enthusiasts. Is your car broken or doesn’t work? Bring it to the workshop where it can be worked on.
(Limited tools and supplies will be available).
