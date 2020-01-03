Gun violence response
Editor, Daily Union: I was shocked as you must have been to read about more than eight gun-related incidents in Wisconsin high schools in the first two weeks of December.
Hoping to see that my elected representative is doing something to stem this dangerous tide, I scoured my state Assembly rep’s website looking for his proposals to address the increasing problem of gun violence in our state.
Apparently Rep. Cody Horlacher does not believe that Universal Background Checks or Red Flag Laws will save lives.
The one thing he did introduce in the Assembly was a provision for sales tax exemption on the sale of gun safes. While gun safes can and should be used by responsible gun owners, how many people do you estimate think the following? “Gosh, I know that I should get a gun safe, but that darn $20 sales tax is really holding me back.” Clearly, this is nothing more than an attempt to appease concerned constituents without ticking off the NRA, which has given Mr. Horlacher a 9-percent rating and financial support.
I’m wondering if Rep. Horlacher has even considered the financial impact of “hardening” our schools. According to Superintendent Bernie Nikolay, my own school district of Cambridge has spent over $1.3 million on security enhancement over the past 10 years. Ours is a small district with fewer than 1,000 students in just three schools. Some of this money has come from grants, but most has come from tax dollars. And yet, there is no way to completely harden after-school activities — football, baseball, soccer games.
For heaven's sake, law enforcement cannot even keep our Congress members safe from gun violence at a baseball practice, how can school districts stay ahead of this public health crisis?
Rep. Horlacher and Sen. Steve Nass, what is your proposal? And if you don’t have one and the leadership doesn’t have one, maybe gaveling out of a “hearing” on common-sense gun measures after 33 seconds was a very bad idea. Never know what good and effective ideas you might hear in — you know — a hearing to discuss same. — Donna Pahuski, Cambridge.
